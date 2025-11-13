We’ve officially entered the cold and dark season in New York, but do not despair: it’s time to put on your most outrageous coat and get your blood flowing with a shopping-slash-browsing spree. There are several new stores to check out—from Soho to Atlantic Avenue to Bushwick—offering a wide range of goods. Plus, plenty of events to attend, if you just want to get out of the house and talk to people.

Speaking of: on Thursday, November 20, Shop Rat subscribers are invited to join me at Muji Fifth Avenue for a special anniversary shopping event. (With discounts!) Below are the details and more info about the new stores I visited this week. It was exciting to see all the different ways people are approaching retail today…

New stores to visit now:

1. Lindquist

WHO: In 2020, Lindy McDonough and her husband, Conor, co-founded their leather goods brand, Lindquist, in Providence, Rhode Island, where each piece is crafted by hand by a team of skilled artisans. The goal was to use natural dyes and as much of every vegetable-tanned hide as possible. Lindy, who is the creative director, got her start over a decade ago at Bird in Brooklyn (RIP), so this is something of a full-circle moment, and she’s friendly with a number of other shop owners on the Avenue, including the founder of Misha & Puff, the children’s clothing store I recently visited with Ellen.

WHERE: 406 Atlantic Ave in Brooklyn.

WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 6 PM.

WHAT: This is the brand’s first store, and in addition to its colorful bags (the olive Eggi is a favorite, as well as the Ama and some special anniversary bags they have in-store with gold charms), you’ll also find independent labels like Samet by Ilana Kohn, Eleven Eleven, Keane, R Forme, and Tony Shirtmakers, which I’m really excited about. You can get your bags monogrammed at the store, too, which makes for a nice gift.

2. Aflalo

WHO: This is Reformation founder Yael Aflalo’s latest venture since stepping down from her role as chief executive of the brand in 2020. (NYTimes profile here.) Leandra Medine is also collaborating on jewelry.

WHERE: 56 Greene Street (3rd floor) in Soho.

WHEN: Wednesday through Saturday from 11 AM to 7 PM. Sunday from 12 to 5 PM.

WHAT: What makes the space unique is that it’s also the brand’s office. You have to buzz and take an elevator up, and if you come during the week, there’s a good chance people will be at their computers working or in a meeting in the conference room. The brand’s pieces are more sophisticated, or “adult,” than what you might find at Reformation, and this is reflected in the prices, which are higher, but not as crazy as luxury prices right now. Emma Stone recently wore this leather jacket.

3. Surrender Dorothy

WHO: Leah Hennessey, Arabella Aldrich, and Ruby McCollister are three longtime friends and Wizard of Oz obsessives who painted an entire room green (including radiators) in an already-colorful building owned by theater actor John Cullum.

WHERE: 13 West 17th Street.

WHEN: DM to visit Monday through Thursday. Open Friday from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 PM.

WHAT: You’re not going to find most pieces on the racks here anywhere else. Arabella is an avid costume collector and has amassed an incredible assortment of vintage ballet and theater costumes, including one with a mermaid tail. Ruby handmade the clothing tags, which are works of art in their own right, by cutting up a gossip magazine from 1959 and a boxing magazine from 1975. Other designers on display include Martina Cox, who plans to host mending workshops in the space, and there are dollhouses filled with perfume from brands like Mondo Mondo and Marissa Zappas.

There’s also…

Chad Senzel found a permanent home for his popular vintage “street rack” at 139 Eldridge on the LES.

Nearby, Colbo quietly opened a cozy wine bar next door to its store. From 11/20 to 11/23, they’ll be celebrating their fourth anniversary with a Cawley and Corali pop-up. A true combination of my interests!

Ruby Redstone and her husband, Gabriel Sommer, are opening a store called Mess on December 3.

Mess Chyelle Milgrom , best known as @fbmarketslut on Instagram, opened a vintage furniture store and coffee shop in Bushwick.

Beni is opening a by-appointment-only loft at 35 White Street in Tribeca to showcase its rugs.

Extreme Cashmere opened today at 152 Mercer in Soho.

Bao Bao Issey Miyake opened its first store at 126 Prince in Soho.

Salomon is opening at 127 North 6th in Williamsburg on November 20.

And if you find yourself in Mexico City anytime soon, Chava just opened a beautiful new tiendita at General Francisco Ramírez 24.

Don’t miss these pop-ups and launches…

Gianvito Rossi and Canali just opened at Belmont Park Village , a new outlet mall I recently wrote about on Long Island. If you’re seeing Disney On Ice with the fam at UBS Arena, be sure to stop by after. On Black Friday, guests can shop late until 9 PM and snag an extra 50% off on top of the already steep discounts (up to 65% off). You do the math!? Brands like Thom Browne , Missoni , Valentino , Vivienne Westwood , and TWP will also be offering special sales throughout the season.

Aminatou Sow collaborated with the shoe brand Margaux on a sleek holiday collection for people like me with big feet. Sizes go to US 14.

holiday collection East Fork collaborated with Big Night on a cherry red collection. If you missed the West Village pop-up or the first drop, more will be available on the East Fork website on December 2.

PD-168, a new brand from designer Peter Do , is popping up at 500 West 22nd from 11/15 to 11/16, and then again 11/20 to 11/23.

Stissing House is hosting its annual craft feast again on December 13 and 14 with Deborah Needleman.

Starkman Associates is hosting a coat drive through the weekend.

Friends In Store , an app you should download if you like shopping local, is hosting a “Shop & Swap” event with the jewelry designer Tarin Thomas on November 19, just in time for Friendsgiving.

AND LAST BUT CERTAINLY NOT LEAST: our friends at Systemarosa, who are responsible for my love life, are hosting their first menswear pop-up at Cueva in Greenpoint from Friday through November 16. On Saturday, master tailor Kim Nguyen is offering complimentary alterations on all purchases, and co-founder Sam will be there to help glo you up. Instead of going to a sports bar, go here to meet your future boyfriend.

AND COME TO MY MUJI EVENT!!!

RSVP here before it fills up.

