A Beginner's Guide to Shopping for Kids
With the help of Ellen Van Dusen of Dusen Dusen.
This Halloween, my Instagram feed was noticeably different. Instead of adults in culturally relevant slash ironically sexy costumes, all I saw were babies. Babies dressed as pumpkins and little pigs. Babies dressed as various fungi. Babies dressed as Tony Soprano. I loved it. But I was also like, damn. It’s happening!!!
More and more of my friends are popping out tiny, cuter versions of themselves, and it has unlocked a whole new world of shopping for me. I want to spoil their children rotten so they don’t have to. (And so their kids will want to be my friend one day, too.) But I have a problem: I don’t know how to shop for small humans. In fact, I’m actively bad at it. After spending $155 on a tiny snap cardigan for my friend’s bébé that was rendered useless almost immediately, I decided to seek help.
For advice, I turned to Ellen Van Dusen, founder of the clothing, accessories, and home goods brand Dusen Dusen and mother of an adorable one-year-old named Woody. In September, Ellen released a stripes-tastic collaboration with the children’s clothing brand Hanna Andersson, which she grew up wearing, and she also recently launched her own baby towels. But before becoming a parent, she knew “absolutely nothing about shopping for kids,” she said.
In October, we met at Misha & Puff, a children’s clothing store on Atlantic Avenue. Ellen had never been, but after receiving hand-me-downs from her “extremely chic friend with the best-dressed child,” she became a fan of the brand. As we browsed ridiculously cute tops that I would totally wear, she gave me some shopping advice she’s learned along the way.
1. For babies, think about seasons
