This Halloween, my Instagram feed was noticeably different. Instead of adults in culturally relevant slash ironically sexy costumes, all I saw were babies. Babies dressed as pumpkins and little pigs. Babies dressed as various fungi. Babies dressed as Tony Soprano. I loved it. But I was also like, damn. It’s happening!!!

More and more of my friends are popping out tiny, cuter versions of themselves, and it has unlocked a whole new world of shopping for me. I want to spoil their children rotten so they don’t have to. (And so their kids will want to be my friend one day, too.) But I have a problem: I don’t know how to shop for small humans. In fact, I’m actively bad at it. After spending $155 on a tiny snap cardigan for my friend’s bébé that was rendered useless almost immediately, I decided to seek help.

For advice, I turned to Ellen Van Dusen, founder of the clothing, accessories, and home goods brand Dusen Dusen and mother of an adorable one-year-old named Woody. In September, Ellen released a stripes-tastic collaboration with the children’s clothing brand Hanna Andersson, which she grew up wearing, and she also recently launched her own baby towels. But before becoming a parent, she knew “absolutely nothing about shopping for kids,” she said.

In October, we met at Misha & Puff, a children’s clothing store on Atlantic Avenue. Ellen had never been, but after receiving hand-me-downs from her “extremely chic friend with the best-dressed child,” she became a fan of the brand. As we browsed ridiculously cute tops that I would totally wear, she gave me some shopping advice she’s learned along the way.

1. For babies, think about seasons