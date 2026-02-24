Recently, I discovered a new genre of “life-hack” videos on Instagram that I find embarrassingly compelling. They tend to involve skinny, beautiful, mean-ish women with indiscernible accents wagging their fingers about which boot heights are “right” for knee-length skirts, or the various elements that make up a “festive outfit formula.” (Statement earrings, a little black dress, and strappy heels… Who knew!?)

What these videos reveal is neither rocket science nor particularly original. To me, they instead reflect our current, smooth-brained obsession with optimizing personal style as though it were a peptide stack. AND YET… And yet… They are, unfortunately, kind of correct. Some outfit combinations objectively work well together, like peanut butter and jelly.

I was reminded of the undeniable power of the perfect combo while reading Ella Quittner’s new cookbook, Obsessed With the Best. A prolific food writer who created Food52’s “Absolute Best Tests,” Ella spent years testing various recipes and techniques until she arrived at what she believed to be the “best” version of something, whether it be a chocolate chip cookie or slow-roasted chicken. The lengths she goes to and the level of research she puts in along the way make it hard to argue with her. But the book also underscores that the thrill of cooking—and getting dressed—is less about the final product and more about the quest.

As a control freak who doesn’t know what she’s doing in the kitchen, I’m confident that Ella’s cookbook is going to change my life. After reading it, I was also confident she had equally passionate and original opinions about style. So I asked her to share her “best” outfit recipies, or rules she lives by when getting dressed, perfected over years of careful experimentation and hosting elaborate dinner parties that require “sauce-conscious” looks. What she sent me is so much better than the mean, boring Reels that clog my feed. Enjoy!

Let your eyeglasses do the heavy lifting.

“If you have especially conspicuous glasses, you can get away with wearing pretty much anything you want, and people will think you put thought into it. It's really a lifehack. I once met my friend Becky for coffee wearing old sweatpants, a quarter-zip that I got for free at an airport 10 years ago, ballet flats, and my glasses, and she said, ‘You look like an off-duty model.’ Fran Lebowitz figured this out for us. And the Beatles, I guess. My eyeglasses secret is this site, Zenni, which I learned about years ago at the bar at The Wythe Hotel. (The bartender had cool glasses; I had to ask.) All of the frames start at like $15.99, so if you constantly leave your glasses on the train, as I do, you can stock up and experiment with over-the-top styles you're not sure about. (A tinted lens, for example!!!) The ideal pair will balance your face. I have an extremely round face, so I wear enormous glasses in the same way you'd wear oversized trousers to make your waist look smaller. I think pointy faces look great with tiny circular frames. And so on...”

Ella’s now-signature Zenni glasses.

A little shoulder pad goes a long way.

“…In asserting that you are not to be fucked with. I am short and constantly trying to make myself look more lithe. I think a littttttle shoulder pad commands authority very easily. I love buying vintage stuff with built-in shoulder pads, like the old Givenchy short-sleeved belted suit top I have, which has to be from the 80s. I think it makes me look taller!!! It can be worn as a dramatic/statement-y blouse, or layered over a thin long-sleeve shirt or turtleneck. I also love a little shoulder pad in a fitted dress, like the black Armani one I stole from my mom years ago that is sort of my own personal Sisterhood of the Traveling Dress. I feel it works for 90 percent of cocktail occasions. The shoulder pad should be no more than 1/3 inch thick; if it's not, take it to a tailor and have it replaced with a thinner one.”

No colors unless they're offbeat.

“Maybe I'm scarred from boarding school and the green True Religion sweatpant-jeans I begged my mom to buy me for the first day (??), but I can't bring myself to wear any standard colors (i.e., no primary colors, no powder blue, no pink, etc.). Only colors that are a little vomitous or weird. For example, I just got a chartreuse sweater/vest set from Dôen for Christmas, and I love this 70s-show-evoking, rust-maroon, discordant, striped long-sleeve Kallemeyer tee...

Please either look straight at my butt, or don't look at my butt at all!!!

In other words, I like something to be super fitted and tight, requiring Spanx (like the Simkhai skirt I wore to the cookbook party I threw at my apartment last month), or super baggy (like an oversized black skirt). Get away from me with those slightly loose but sort of fitted Levi’s mom jeans. For curvy women, they give a diapery effect all too easily. Not worth the risk!!!!

The Simkhai skirt Ella wore to her cookbook house party.

The other option: an oversized black skirt from Marni.

Big should go with big.

“I have learned this the hard way. Especially for photographs or video, you will look insane in a tiny, tight, cropped tee with giant pants, or legging-tight pants with an oversized button-up. But big pants + big top = perfect and randomly also makes you look like a chill cool person even if you are heavily medicated for OCD. (Bonus points for big coat.)”

Big pants + big coat = chill cool person.

Identify a shortcut.

“Ultimately, I am a very lazy dresser, so I like to pull something from my closet like a pearl necklace or a belt with a shiny buckle or a skirt with a feather hem or that black Ganni dress with giant sleeves (I have two), and let that be the sort of main ingredient, and keep everything else relatively simple to draw attention to the shortcut piece.”

THAT Ganni dress.

You’re allowed to take shortcuts on your wedding day! But this was actually at someone else’s wedding, where the dress code was white.

A final parting tip…

“I am very passionate about going to the tailor, especially for formal wear, and having them basically sew a push-up bra into every dress I own, regardless of whether it's a cleavage situation. To me, it's sort of like not getting Botox when it's readily available… Why wouldn’t I want to control my silhouette??”

For more of Ella’s hyperspecific, life-changing tips, you can order Obsessed With the Best here or pick up a copy at your local bookstore today.