Ever since I got my driver’s license in 2010, I’ve been adamant about not using it. I would simply prefer not to, and now that it’s been over a decade, it would be dangerous if I did. But when jewelry designer Jean Prounis pulled up in her green 1968 Mustang for a joy ride around the West Village last month, I thought to myself: Maybe I could get behind a wheel again…

Jean in the Fern.