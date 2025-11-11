For more city guides, click here.

A week ago, I was walking down Frenchman Street in New Orleans when I had a sudden flashback. “Wait, I’ve been here before,” I said, gripping Matt’s arm.

The last time I explored the city, I was on a girls’ trip with my college friends and not yet old enough to legally consume alcohol, so my memories of it are a bit hazy. (It was a long time ago, and I have a terrible memory.) This time, however, I avoided drinks with names like “grenade,” and remember enough to report back to you on how I spent my time there.

I was in New Orleans because I was invited to stay at Hotel Peter & Paul, which is part of the Ash Hotels group. We timed the trip to Matt’s birthday because he’d never been to the city before, and extended it by a few days because it seemed an ideal way to spend a long weekend.

Our stay was a significant step up from the blow-up mattress I slept on in a college house all those years ago. Located in the Marigny—a neighborhood near the Bywater District that, according to one of our Lyft drivers, has changed a lot since Hurricane Katrina—the hotel is spread across a former schoolhouse, a convent, and a rectory. The property also includes a mid-19th-century church, where you can now get married and/or do yoga.

Our room in the schoolhouse was genuinely comfortable, spacious, and tastefully decorated. Even the ATM machine in the lobby was cute, but not too cute, which I feel like tells you all you need to know. We especially enjoyed the mini-bar snacks and the Elysian Bar, which is attached to the hotel. I’d stay there again, for sure.

Left to right: Tromp l’oeil guest rooms; The Elysian Bar, a cute ATM machine.

Since I’ve only been to New Orleans a few times, I’m not an expert on the city at all. But it’s such a special place and we had a lovely time. If you plan to visit for a quick trip, like a wedding or a birthday, here is a list of everything we did (and wished we did) culled from a generous group of people who know it much better.

Where We Ate