Hi! Hola! Ciao! A quick one from me today because it’s Friday, and I’m jetlagged.

Hope this helps xx

1. The European ‘It’ bag is not what you think

Being abroad made it clear how much of a chokehold The Row has on my immediate circle. I didn’t see it a-n-y-w-h-e-r-e. Instead, I saw “The Tote Bag” by Marc Jacobs. I even saw dupes, which you know is the highest compliment. Starting at $175, it’s an accessory that people might actually be able to afford, and its size makes it good for traveling. Happy for Marc!

2. Ooo French Alka-Seltzer

Two French people I trust told me they take citrate de betaine before a big meal, which helps with digestion and bloating. Sounds more chic than Alka-Seltzer.

3. All Americans are f*ckboys

French people are also appalled by the way Americans date. According to the handful of women I spoke to, if you sleep with someone more than twice, you’re in a relationship. Fair!

4. Eating alone is better abroad

No one is mad at you for taking a precious table.

5. Half the battle of speaking a foreign language is confidence

I started learning French when I was in sixth grade, and yet, when a French person asks me if I speak their language, I always reply, “non” or “un peu.” This ends now. It’s “oui” for me.

6. This is how to plan a ladies trip

I met someone from Copenhagen who told me that she goes on a trip with eight of her closest friends every year. The way they do it is that each year, two different people are in charge of planning, and everyone else just shows up. I think this is brilliant. There are never too many cooks, but also, no one person is the team leader. Plus, you only have to deal with logistics every four years!

7. Genius idea???

I also had a million-dollar idea, if I do say so myself… It’s a hotel… And when you check-in, a team of expert (probably Italian) tailors take all your measurements. Throughout your stay, you visit a handful of local factories to learn more about how and where your clothes are made. Then you work with these tailors to create your DREAM CUSTOM OUTFIT. While they’re putting it together, you eat pasta, drink wine, and be merry. Maybe you buy a few locally-made cashmere sweaters and handmade leather shoes or something. And then, when you check out, you’ve got a piece of clothing that fits you perfectly, plus a wardrobe that you feel a real personal connection to. Idk think about it.

8. Send postcards

Even if they show up a month after you’re back, I still think it’s romantic.

9. Don’t ask me what I ate from the mini-bar

Just charge me later!!! I feel like such a dunce being like, “I had the m&ms.”

10. Everyone is still watching Anyone But You

I saw a girl on the plane watch the sex scene, rewind it, and watch it again. Respect.

11. Do your future self a favor…

Make your bed with clean sheets before you leave, wash your towels, and put a frozen pizza in the freezer.

Plus, two fun facts:

In 2022, the Trevi Fountain in Rome raked in 1.4 million euros ($1.52 million). I Googled Mary-Kate Olsen’s new rumored boyfriend, Paul-Charles 'PC' Valmorbida, because I wanted to know where he got that money. Turns out, his family made millions importing Italian goods like canned tomatoes, olives, and Lavazza coffee to Australia in the 1950s. If they get serious, I’m pitching a New Yorker story.

NEXT TIME: Before I left, I met someone really cool and want to tell you about them. Then, I’ll get into the rest of my travel dispatches.