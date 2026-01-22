This letter is part of Repair Month, a series dedicated to taking better care of stuff instead of buying more of it. Join the discussion thread here.

I say this every year, but half the battle with repair-related tasks is finding the time to complete them. Once you get over that hump, it’s really not hard. In five minutes, you can sew a new button on that blazer you’ve neglected forever. In 20 minutes, you can get out a pesky stain, and in a few hours, you can refresh your whites.

My problem is that I usually remember I have to do all these things at once, and then I get overwhelmed. But “Repair Month” extends beyond January. If you’re not traveling anywhere warm this winter, take your spring/summer shoes to the cobbler now, instead of right before you want to wear them. At the end of the season, bring your sweaters and coats to the dry cleaner/in for repair so that they’re ready when you pull them out next January. And moth-proof your home, before they even have a chance to attack.

You know the drill. But remembering is the trick. Below is a handy calendar I made to stay one step ahead. (And reward myself in the process.) Feel free to save it, print it out, and edit it however makes the most sense for you.