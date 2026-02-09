This post is brought to you for free by Versace 🤌

If you’re an avid reader of this newsletter, you know that hidden deep inside me is a va-va-voom Versace woman who loves Miami, tanning, and leopard prints. In September, during Milan Fashion Week, this alter-ego jumped out at the sight of Dario Vitale’s spring-summer 2026 Versace collection, which was one of my favorites in recent memory.

Versace Spring-Summer 2026.

After a long week of reporting, it was exactly the jolt of energy I needed, and it felt like a truly fresh take on the iconic Gianni era. (See also: Steven Meisel’s colorful throwback campaign below.)

Versace Spring-Summer 2026 campaign by Steven Meisel.

Models wore teeny-tiny tank tops, leather-studded cock rings as bracelets, and brightly colored jeans. Dario, who spent 15 years working at Miu Miu, and whose own mother was a Versace collector in the ‘80s, said he was inspired by the idea of gods and goddesses who “got a bit bored of having affairs with themselves,” and decided to come down from Mount Olympus to walk among men, instead.

In short, it was a RealReal collector’s wet dream, and I made a mental note to save up for it. In December, though, it was announced that after just eight months at the brand, Dario was out. He will be replaced by designer Pieter Mulier, formerly of Alaïa, who will make his debut in September.

I knew changes at the brand were afoot, so I’ve had time to emotionally prepare. And I’m excited to see what Pieter does. But I’m still lighting a candle for Dario, whose first and only runway collection hits stores this week. 🕯️🕯️🕯️

When the brand reached out last month and asked if I’d be interested in hosting an in-store event and playing dress up with some of his pieces, it was an immediate si for me.

On Wednesday, a giant bag arrived at my house with two runway looks and accessories, including the brand’s new Pivot bag, which you’ll be able to shop this week. It may have been 20 degrees outside, but my radiator was at full blast, so I put on some Italo disco and started trying on spring looks as though I were on South Beach. (Insert Lebron James “can’t believe this is my life” pic.)

First, I had to try the cotton tank top, which was the perfect amount of scandalous. On the runway, it was styled under a sweater vest with suede stripes, leather pants with a crocodile-effect, brown leather heels, and the blue suede Pivot bag.

In the model’s back pocket was also a leather wallet, which you can attach to your leather pants with a heavy gold chain, because of course you can.

The Medusa has always been the brand’s calling card, but a fun fact about Dario’s version is that he gave her a bit of a facelift, making her features more defined by scanning the original Medusa on the gates of the Versace Palazzo in Milan.

Chef’s kiss! 🤌🤌🤌

Next, I tried on a lilac-and-lime chiffon skirt set, hand-draped using a technique called moulage.

The look was lightweight, comfortable, and flattering—exactly the kind of thing I’d want to wear to dance at a wedding. I love that it was styled with a slouchy, supple leather vest, just in case I need to take my Harley Davidson home.

Finally, I must direct your attention to the pink satin shoes (!!!) inspired by the classic Gianni pump. Not only do the heels have little Medusa pinky rings, but the socks are also leather. I REPEAT: THE SOCKS ARE LEATHER.

I was so busy trying on all these HOT HOT HOT pieces that I forgot I had a HOT HOT HOT frozen pizza sizzling in the oven for lunch. (True story.) So I took a break for a second to house some molten cheese and contemplate the cock ring bracelet, which also has a small Medusa on it. Chic.

In this moment of pause, I had the brilliant idea to wear my Versace bathing suit underneath the Versace muscle tank, so I wouldn't flash my neighbors across the street. Apparently, it also comes in a mini dress version, so I’m not that smart. But you will definitely catch me wearing this on my next vacation.

These looks are just the tip of the iceberg… I’ll be trying on even more pieces at the Versace Soho Store on Thursday, February 12, from 2-5 PM. Come join me for another dress-up sesh, where you can stroke the soft leather Pivot bag yourself, see the cock ring bracelet up-close, and go on a hunt with me to find all the little Medusas throughout. This is the very first day Dario Vitale’s runway collection hits stores, so run, don’t walk. Remember: it will only be there once!

If you’re interested in attending, RSVP to versace.uspr@versaceus.com.

See you there,

Emilia 😘