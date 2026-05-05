Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
4d

Great pictures. Great job. Really enjoyed this article.

Reply
Share
Sara Gutierrez's avatar
Sara Gutierrez
4dEdited

👩🏻‍🎨 It has been “MY”experience, that NO sequel is ever as good, as the 👠original, NO matter how hard they try! &: 💄Remember that the original movie, came out 20 💋years ago! It has lost its: 🍎Freshness!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emilia Petrarca · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture