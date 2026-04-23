Ciao!

I’m writing this from my flight out of Milan, where the host of the restaurant we ate at last night described Salone del Mobile, the city’s annual design fair, as “Settimana del Disastro,” or “Disaster Week.”

I wouldn’t go that far, but it’s certainly something…

I went for the first time in 2024, after hearing how much more fun it is than Fashion Week. This turned out to be true. But, like Fashion Week, I never really expect to be blown away by what I see. I’m there to be in Milan—to eat cotoletta Milanese for every meal, to schmooze with New Yorkers who, for whatever stupid reason, I rarely get to see in New York, and, if I’m lucky, gain access to at least one gorgeous apartment and hang out with at least one actual Italian person. If I can accomplish that, I’m happy.

This year, I was there with H&M, which launched its first designer furniture collaboration with the very chic Kelly Wearstler, and brought Matt along for the ride. (I also wrote about the experience for W magazine.) Kelly’s collection was presented in Palazzo Acerbi, a 17th-century Baroque palace in the center of Milan that has been closed to the public for years. (Spooky!) After seeing so many $30,000+ couches and “chairs” you can’t even sit on, I was happy to interact with objects like her trompe-l'œil flower vases and lamps that the average person could actually purchase. (The collection launches in September.)

Palazzo Acerbi.

A lamp by Kelly Wearstler x H&M .

As always, the best part was gaining access to places like Palazzo Acerbi that I’d otherwise never be able to see. Milan is a “city of interiors,” as someone once told me, meaning its charm (mostly) lies behind closed doors. It’s only when you walk into a marbled lobby, take a tiny elevator up to a penthouse apartment, and emerge to find an impeccably-decorated entryway or secluded terrace that you go: “Wow. Okay, I get it.”

Via Bigli, 21.

Inside the building.

This happened to me on Day 2, when I visited Casa Milana, the home of designer Mario Milana and his wife, Gabriella Campagna. They were hosting Beni Rugs and Laguna~B for the week, and every room offered some apartment inspo. (For the full tour, check out this T magazine story.) Unlike most places I saw, the couple actually lives here with their kids, so it felt cozy and real, though still very much aspirational.

Enter to find a coat hanger by Milana and tiny hands for door knobs.

Chairs and table designed by Milana.

A chandelier made of glass legs from a 1930s Carlo Scarpa table. Also, look at the ceiling molding!

A clever way to decorate your radiator.

The most well-known apartment in Milan is Villa Necchi Campiglio, famously (in my mind) the home of Tilda Swinton in Luca Guadagnino’s I Am Love. I’ve been before, but each visit reveals a new detail. This time, it was the hat closet, which I noticed at the annual T magazine party on Monday. Italians have such good closets. They’re usually made of beautiful wood, and they’re so big, I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me they built the entire home around them. ***If an editor reading this would like to assign me a story on the best closets in Milan... I’m available.

The hat closet at Villa Necchi.

Another famous apartment I was able to visit was Palazzo Olivazzi, designed by architect Osvaldo Borsani in 1947. Maybe you’ve seen the fireplace nook in every Instagram carousel posted from Milan this week?

Palazzo Olivazzi.

More good closet space.

Trying to find a mirror like this for our dining room in Brooklyn.

My absolute favorite space of the week was “L’Appartement,” by antique dealer and vintage furniture collector Antoine Billore for L’Artisan Parfumeur. It was filled with treasures you could actually buy, but I was too overwhelmed (and had spent all my money on an iconic Spring-Summer 1996 green Prada dress at Shop the Story earlier in the week) to get anything. I walked away with plenty of decorating inspiration, though, specifically the way Antoine framed (literally) an entryway—a cheap and easy trick you can do yourself at home.

“L’Appartement” by Antoine Billore for L’Artisan Parfumeur .

All in all, it was not a Disaster Week for me. And it wasn’t for Matt either, who ate ossobuco con risotto three times over four days. He wanted to share his ranking with you below. (As he did for amatriciana when we visited Rome.)

The best I’ve ever had. Grazie, Anthony, for taking us to Al Matarel.

Clean plate club at Trattoria Milanese.

Now I’m off to Vienna, where I’m going to eat even more breaded and fried veal!!!

Austrian Airlines just gave me this little chocolate after takeoff with Mozart’s (weirdly handsome) face on it, and I have a feeling I’m going to like this place...

More soon… Auf Wiedersehen!

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