Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

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Sara Gutierrez's avatar
Sara Gutierrez
1d

👩🏻‍🎨 WOW! 👠I hope you have an absolute marvelous time in Milan! I visited Italy years ago, but sadly I did not go to Milan! 🇮🇹

📱Keep US all posted!

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Sami Reiss's avatar
Sami Reiss
1d

+1 on Trattoria and the osso buco

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