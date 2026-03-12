This season, I experienced an unusual spike of FOMO during Paris Fashion Week. The shows looked good, the weather seemed unusually lovely, and the girls were outside shopping.

Last week, Matthieu Blazy’s first collection for Chanel hit stores, and eager customers were “feral” according to the NY Times. Even V.I.C. day, a special preview window reserved for “Very Important Clients” prior to the public release, reportedly turned into “chaos.” And not just because a bomb threat temporarily shut down the Rue Cambon location.

@omondi Recho Omondi on Instagram: "This week in Paris at 31 Rue Cambon…

As stylist and newsletter writer Gabriella Karefa-Johnson explained in her thrilling dispatch, there were several reasons for the heightened frenzy, beyond the obvious fact that people are excited about Chanel’s new era.

The collection was released in Paris first (it comes to New York on Friday), but each store and retailer offered a different selection, so the gotta-catch-em-all scavenger hunt quickly became a high-fashion version of Hunger Games, as GKJ described it. Her group chat, which included three powerful editors, a publicist, a model, and Eva Chen of Instagram, was a “full-scale intelligence operation,” she wrote. “Sightings. Store inventories. Whisper networks. Tactical planning.”

@gabriellak_j Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on Instagram: "Girls Gone Wild. Read a…

The goal, I’m assuming, was to have something to wear to the Chanel show later in the week. So time was of the essence. But another plus [read: ploos] for Americans shopping in a city like Paris is that you can get tax back at the airport on your way home, or a roughly ten percent discount, which adds up if you’re making big purchases. (I’d pay for a report from the Global Blue window at CDG this week, where no one, no matter who they are or how much of a rush they may be in, can skip the line if there is one.)

Clearly, people lost their shit. What struck me about all of these stories, though, was that no one seemed very interested in the clothes. It was all about the shoes and bags, instead.

Of course, accessories have always driven luxury sales thanks to their relatively low price points and obvious status associations, especially on social media. I’m a shoe girl myself, and am currently trying to figure out whose ring I have to kiss to get a pair of the Big Apple pumps from Chanel’s Resort 2026 collection. But the high price of luxury these days means that, even if you do want the clothes, which I’m not sure many people do, they are too expensive for almost anyone to buy.

At Prada, for example, a bag costs between $775 and $6,450; shoes, between $775 and $2,400. But the leather jacket I want? That’ll be $8,300. And I could only wear it for part of the year. The most expensive jacket currently on the site retails for $13,500.

GKJ called Chanel’s ready-to-wear pieces “gorgeous” but “prohibitively expensive.” (And she’s spending a good amount, so you do the math.) Finding her size is also difficult. “Ready-to-wear continues to elude me as their largest sizes are not typically bought into (if even available) in their Paris stores,” she wrote.

In a Vogue Business article, an anonymous V.I.C. said she purchased workwear-inspired pieces, including a cropped blazer. But that was one of the few mentions of clothing I found in recent reports. It didn’t help that Chanel’s collaboration with Charvet on a €3,900 branded cotton shirt sold out immediately.

To me, this shift in focus underscores two things we kind of already knew: One, that luxury clothing and fashion week in general are for billionaires. Fighting over shoes and bags, I’m sorry to say, is for the plebes. (We’ll just have to wait to fight over those Chanel tweed jackets on the resale market in a few years’ time.) And two, that we are in a post-clothes moment in fashion, for better or worse.

I’ve been thinking a lot about Demna’s new Gucci, which is also getting people talking and into stores. Last month, he told the Times that when his 16-year-old cousin said she “felt Gucci” (translation: good), his brain exploded. “It means that this is more than a brand,” he explained. “It can also represent an emotion or be a state of mind.”

“To consider the clothes only in terms of aesthetics is not very useful, because we are probably already at the end of a long period in which we looked at (and cared about) fashion brands that way,” wrote Cathy Horyn in her Gucci review. Instead, the clothes Demna sent down the runway highlighted specific attitudes and body types. They were form-fitting and “almost weightless,” Cathy continued.

Today, our bodies—our jacked muscles, our smooth skin, our chiseled jawlines, even our luscious hair—are arguably the status symbols, and our clothes, shoes, and bags are merely the supporting actors. Because of this, the commercial success of Chanel, I think, has less to do with what Matthieu Blazy sent down the runway in September and more to do with how he presented it. The show was colorful, optimistic, and inclusive-feeling. It represented a new leaf, a second chance, a fresh start... If a pair of turquoise pumps gets you a piece of that, what more do you need?

Part Deux

Because I still care about clothes, here's a roundup of my 8 favorite collections from Paris Fashion Week, behind the paywall.

1. Tom Ford