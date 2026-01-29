This letter is part of Repair Month, a series dedicated to taking better care of stuff instead of buying more of it. Join the discussion thread here.

I love “Repair Month,” but it also makes me acutely aware of just how long a month is. Like, really? We’re still doing this??

January has felt particularly relentless. I hope you are all safe, warm, and appropriately radicalized by the news. I just have one more repair-related letter to share with you after this: the grand Google Doc finale. In the meantime, I want to answer some hyperspecific reader questions.

As a reminder: I am not an expert. I’m just a girl with a Substack trying to help people repair stuff. I’ve crowdsourced answers to the following questions from others who know more than I do. I hope they’re helpful!

How do I clean a puffer coat?

I’ve lost a lot of weight recently and need to get half my closet tailored. Can I bring, say, 10 items somewhere at once?

Can I take my split-toe Tabis to the cobbler?

A snap on my Agnes B. cardigan came off. Now what?

Where can I get a wetsuit tailored/repaired?

What’s the best way to repair broken ceramics?

Answers below and more!