On Wednesday morning, Prada showed its Fall 2026 collection in Milan. This season, 15 models, including Bella Hadid, walked the runway four times, shedding a layer backstage and reemerging in a slightly lighter look. (Cathy Horyn described the act as “Mr. Potato Head in reverse.”) If you’ve got five minutes to spare, I recommend watching the livestream. It’s exhilaratingly dense, requiring your full attention.

The various layers of a look from Prada Fall 2026.

The idea was to show a more human, relatable way of dressing—mixing and matching well-worn pieces, putting your hair up in a messy bun, and throwing on a scarf before running out the door—rather than putting together a picture-perfect look. Backstage, Mrs. Prada described these layered outfits as representing “the continuous necessity of changing for all the different personalities, moments, sentiments, sexuality, a woman lives in a day.”

Layered looks… Because women have layers… It sounds silly, as most fashion quotes do if you think about them too hard. But I still find Prada’s quest for spontaneity, or signs of life, in a world of sameness and AI-generated Substacks to be a compelling one.

Left: Prada Fall 2026 coat. Right: Vintage Prada coat from Ending Soon.

On the whole, the collection was one of my favorites in a minute, jam-packed with so many items I wanted to buy that I felt the overwhelming urge to rob a bank. The organza coats! The fuscia zip-up! The bloomers! I’m kicking myself for not getting a similar-looking vintage fur Prada coat from Ending Soon a few weeks ago when I had the chance. (Someone beat me to it.)

The shoes may have been bedazzled and covered in feathers, but the accessories that piqued my interest were actually the scarves. Given the show's personal style theme, I don’t think it’s soooo crazy to imagine someone on the design team pinning a particularly famous photo of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy to their mood board for inspiration… It’s been all over my feed since Love Story on FX premiered earlier this month. How could you not see the resemblance??

New York designer Emily Dawn Long said she was 100% inspired by JFK Jr.’s scarf this season, specifically because it looks like it has three different tassels, which Prada’s scarves also appear to have if you look closely. (Two seem to be tucked in, while one hangs out, but I’m still waiting for re-see images. Cathy wrote that they are actually sewn into the dress.)

Zooming in on my computer like Harriet the Spy.

In the video below by writer Rachel Tashjian, you can hear Emily explaining how she designed her version as a knit top with three octopus-like tentacles, but it can be styled any way you want: as a head scarf, tied together as one, fanned out as a shawl, etc. Sound familiar?

Whether the reference is deliberate or not, the spirit of Prada, Emily Dawn Long, and JFK Jr.’s scarves is the same: we’re endlessly searching for style that feels personal and therefore surprising, maybe even strange. JFK Jr. and Carolyn didn’t have stylists; they just woke up and threw on whatever they felt like that day. (And happened to always look amazing because they are insanely attractive, and Carolyn used to work at Calvin Klein, the hottest brand in the 90s.)

The show has made viewers nostalgic for a time when New York was everyone’s messy playground and fashion was a glamorous cult, not a billionaire circus. Watching it even made me miss going into an office.

Sarah Pidgeon, who plays Carolyn in Love Story, sat front row at Prada on Thursday. I’m sure everyone swooned when she flicked her blonde hair over her shoulders, as though it were a multi-pronged Prada scarf.

Additional Prada notes:

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan , sat front row next to Lorenzo Bertelli, Mrs. Prada’s devastatingly handsome son. According to the NYTimes, they were “ushered in by handlers a minute or so before the lights went down, accompanied by Anna Wintour and Eva Chen , the director of fashion partnerships at Instagram.” Luxury fashion brands are not moral entities; they are owned by evil rich people and have always welcomed evil rich patrons. (See: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, honorary chairs of the upcoming Met Gala, crashing couture week.) No one understands this better than Mrs. Prada, a former member of the Italian Communist Party, who is now a billionaire businesswoman and a realist. But Zuck’s invite still made me depressed. Is nothing sacred?? I doubt he went home and had an epiphany about his own humanity afterward.

The prints on the white dresses were by an artist named Cathy Bruni Norris, who has a small following on Instagram. I’m always curious how they find these people. And how much that dress will cost…

Other news from Milan:

Designer Meryll Rogge made her runway debut at Marni on Thursday after Prada. I’m a big fan and am excited to see her settle in at the brand. I’m also sensing a trend with pointy, lace-up shoes. Marni Fall 2026.

Demna made his runway debut at Gucci on Friday. Donatella Versace and Alessandro Michele (Gucci’s former creative director) were there to cheer him on—a powerful link-up that made me happy. Alessandro wore a baseball cap that said “FLIGHT RISK” on it, adding to the troll-y sense of humor in the room.

The Three Fates.

Demna, previously of Vetements and Balenciaga, has always been a troll. But according to Vanessa Friedman’s shockingly delightful profile of him in the Styles section this week, he’s feeling lighter in his new role, physically and emotionally. (I especially liked his quote about the embarrassment of celebrity ambassadors. And his office is pretty great.)

Gucci Fall 2026.

Of course, he’s still a troll, reflecting our absurd society back at us with a wink and a shrug. Models looked like Clavicular and Gabriette, and I’m already seeing mixed reviews online. (One person likened the collection to American Apparel.) To me, he’s a bit like fashion’s Lena Dunham; we might not like what we see in the moment, but in ten years’ time, we’ll probably acknowledge that he was right on the money.

Speaking of creative director profiles, I thought Cathy Horyn’s profile of Loewe designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, or “the boys” as she calls them, was fantastic. No other writer could 1. start their piece with a George Orwell reference, 2. convince two very busy designers to let her take them on a multiple-day road trip across a foreign country (yes, she drove), and 3. have it not be a total nightmare. Stories like this just don’t happen anymore, and the fact that she pulled it off and everyone had fun renewed my faith in fashion journalism.

