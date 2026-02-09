“What to wear when your life depends on it? Fashion has a frivolous reputation, but an Extreme Cold weather advisory is all it takes to be reminded that clothes are an existential priority. Choosing an outfit that withstands subzero wind chill is arguably the most consequential decision of the day. The Norwegian wisdom that “there’s no such thing as bad weather only bad clothing” haunts my closet (too few natural fibers).

On the subway, New Yorkers are looking more like stony-faced Hunger Games tributes than commuters. Winter wear is at its most resourceful and utilitarian, with a callback to prehistoric styles. Leg warmers and animal pelts, faux and not, are trending. Chewbacca boots were catching my eye. All weekend, I’ve been trudging through the streets in my own bedraggled Uggs. The roads are bleached bone white from repeated dustings of salt brine. Yesterday, Avenue A looked like a lunar landscape. My lightly asthmatic lungs keep wheezing, as if I’m breathing through a depleted space suit. But in the eternal words of Jadakiss: fuck the frail shit, we gonna make it. May the odds be ever in our favor.”

— Hannah

Hannah La Follette Ryan is a Brooklyn-based artist and educator from Amherst, MA. Her Subway Hands series has been featured in dozens of publications in the US and abroad. She freelances for New York magazine and The Nation and has collaborated with Boy Genius, Valentino, the Guggenheim, and many others.

