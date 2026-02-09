Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Klein's avatar
Kelly Klein
1d

Boots. With the fur.

Reply
Share
Jessica Weinstein's avatar
Jessica Weinstein
1d

Just love these pix 🥰

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emilia Petrarca · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture