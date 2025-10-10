The Spring 2026 fashion shows just wrapped in Paris, but over the last month, I’ve been occupied with a more pressing task: figuring out what to wear right now.

Who am I this fall?

According to what I’m seeing online and in stores, the answer is… Asleep.

I first noticed this trend at the end of summer, when the new fall collections began to trickle in. Now, I can’t unsee it: Every shoe is a slipper. Every coat is a robe. Every scarf is a blanket. Pajamas are masquerading as outside clothes, and inside clothes all look like pajamas. I’m calling it: SNOOZE MODE.

Left: Rachel Comey. Right: Phoebe Philo.

Left: Prada. Right: Maria McManus.

Snooze Mode has nothing to do with the “nap dress,” a pandemic-born trend that combined “trad wife” modesty with bow-loving girlishness. It’s not Justin Bieber wearing hotel slippers in public. Nor is it the Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat.

Snooze Mode is fashion sleepwalking. It has no opinions or thoughts. There is no deep REM happening here. Snooze Mode is out cold with a Klonopin. At its worst, the look is swagless, a vibe on the verge of flatlining. At its best, it is a rejection of trends altogether.

Left: Jil Sander. Right: Golden Goose.

How did this happen? Was “quiet luxury” so quiet that it literally put fashion to bed?

To understand how Sleep Mode was born, let’s rewind to when models for The Row and Miu Miu all appeared to be in the middle of getting dressed. At The Row’s show last March, women walked around shoeless in a carpeted Paris apartment while editors sat and watched, cross-legged on the floor. At Miu Miu, they strutted in crisp pajamas and other uniforms reserved for the home. “Every single morning, I decide if I’m going to be 15 years old, or a lady near death,” said Miuccia Prada after her show in 2024.

Left: The Row Resort 2026. Right: Miu Miu Fall 2024.

Everyone is obsessed with the idea of “personal style” right now and what it means to “dress for yourself” in the age of algorithms and AI. These brands seemed to zoom in on the private moment when you open your eyes and start making decisions, perhaps because they saw it as the most instinctual, or uninfluenced, part of your day.

Although sleep is a universal experience—everyone needs it, and no one is getting enough—it is also something you have to do alone. We all have our own personal sleep styles. There are side sleepers and stomach sleepers. Maybe you need a sound machine to fall asleep, or a CPAP machine like Amy Poehler and Jack Black. Whatever your preference, the simultaneous mass appeal of sleep and its individual nature makes it ripe for fashion to indulge. And monetize.

Here are the three big reasons I think fashion is obsessed with sleep right now.

1. Sleep is the ultimate luxury

At the start of fashion month, Rachel Seville Tashjian, formerly of The Washington Post, asked a bunch of people what “luxury” means to them today. The designer Rick Owens responded in call caps that for him, it is “TAKING A NAP EVERY DAY.”

When I read this, Snooze Mode started to make sense. No matter how much money you spend on face lifts and Goop products, the thing that is going to make you look and feel the youngest is something money cannot buy, which is a good night’s sleep. Sure, you can pop a Klonopin and tuck into your six-figure Hastens mattress. But real rest is something we’re all chasing, and so brands are always going to do their best to sell it to you, some in more obvious ways than others. Below is a LEATHER PAJAMA SET I came across at the Prada store in Milan last month. I can’t find the price, so you know it’s expensive.

A leather Prada pajama set.

2. Sleep is an escape

In my answer to Rachel’s question, I defined luxury as a sense of escapism. “Luxury has never been righteous; it refuses to engage with the news or even social media,” I wrote. For better or worse, sleep is also the ultimate bow-out. You’re putting your phone on “do not disturb” and blocking out the horrors of the day.

For this reason, I wasn’t surprised to see Snooze Mode all over the most recent runways. At Louis Vuitton, for example, designer Nicolas Ghesquière imagined a former Queen of France putzing around her apartment in what is now the Louvre. The collection, which featured a look that reminded me of the Sleepytime bear, celebrated “dressing for yourself first.” This Marie Antoinette-type woman may feel safe and free to dress as she pleases in the privacy of her own bedroom, but she is also trapped and alone, cut off from the rest of the world. (The tragic result of too much luxury.)

Left: Sleepytime tea. Right: Louis Vuitton Spring 2026.

At Simone Rocha, models walked clutching leather pillows, which doubled as handbags. Unlike at Louis Vuitton, their expression and body language were tense. Clearly, these were “emotional support pillows,” as one person I follow commented.

Simone Rocha Spring 2026.

3. Sleep is sexy

If anyone needed a reminder for what quote-unquote “sex” looks like, Haider Ackermann’s latest collection for Tom Ford aimed to please. Inspired by midnight swims, the “most dangerous and sexy thing in the world,” Ackermann turned the lights down and showed Hugh Hefner-esque robes and thin, tight, leather ballet flats for men that looked like condoms for your feet.

Tom Ford Spring 2026.

Fashion is always selling sex, but this season, we seem to have returned to the most basic representation of it, which is lingerie. Maybe it’s because Gen Z is sad and celibate, or because everyone’s in love with their AI boyfriends, or whatever. But Snooze Mode is nothing if not obvious. It has nothing to hide and nothing to prove. It’s just a girl doing the walk of shame down 8th Avenue from her boyfriend’s apartment in Park Slope, pretending she’s in a Miu Miu campaign.

Miu Miu Fall 2025.

Am I indulging in Snooze Mode? Maybe a little bit. I did buy some Phoebe Philo ballet flats that look like bedroom slippers. And, okay, a robe coat last fall… But in general, I’m trying to heed the advice of the random stranger who recently blew a whistle at me on the subway and yelled:

WAKE THE HELL UP.