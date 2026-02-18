This letter is brought to you for free by Madewell.

For as long as I’ve been a shopper, I’ve disliked shopping for jeans. Trying them on can be exhausting, and I still have my prep school’s no-denim dress code ingrained in my subconscious. Currently, there are only five pairs in my closet, and two of them are from Madewell.

When the brand asked me if I wanted to interview Benjamin Talley Smith about his new Madewell collaboration, I admittedly had to Google who he was. But then I learned that not knowing who he is is kind of his thing. “If fashion has a man behind the denim curtain—a wizard of jeans—he is it, a name that’s passed from brand to brand, designer to designer, like a secret password,” wrote Vanessa Friedman in a profile of Ben for the NYTimes. She went on to call him “one of the most influential people in fashion you have never heard of.”

Obviously, I needed to know more. Ben has consulted on jeans for everyone from Khaite to Reformation, meaning he’s responsible for best-selling pairs that cost $620 and ones that cost less than $200. (He even developed a line for Walmart that starts at $27.) His resume is long and varied, including names like Tommy Hilfiger, Alexander Wang, Rag & Bone, Juicy Couture, Helmut Lang, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Vince, Everlane, Aritzia, Jordache, and now Madewell. Today, he launched a limited-edition capsule collection with the brand, handcrafted in small batches by artisans in Los Angeles.

Ben Zooming from his studio in Los Angeles, where he has thousands of different denim samples and styles in his archive.

I was excited to chat with the so-called “denim whisperer” about a subject I’ve avoided for years. Maybe with his help, I could feel less intimidated by jeans, and by extension, help you feel less intimidated too. Below is our conversation, in which he reveals his sizing secret and what makes a “happy butt.”

Emilia: Which pair of jeans are you wearing today, and why?

Ben: I wear vintage Levi’s almost exclusively. These are a pair of 501s with a cut hem. I’m gonna stand on the chair to show you…

I’ve had them for about a year. I get most of my jeans either at the Rose Bowl Flea Market [in Los Angeles] or on Depop. Vintage Levi’s are a staple, and they’re always the same. I like the black wash on these, which a bunch of brands have referenced for its crackle or veining effect. They have a lot of life to them. They’re also non-stretch and super heavy, so they can be worn and washed all the time, which is rare for some jeans.

Are you the put-your-jeans-in-the-freezer kind of guy?

Years ago, I was. But I’m definitely not that guy anymore. I don’t think it actually kills as many bacteria as you might want…

Are cut hems making a comeback?

You see cut hems more on women and less on men, but I like to show a little white sock and get 10% more attitude. I actually have a cut hem in my Madewell collection. It has some fray, which adds a bit more dimension to the jeans.

You mentioned shopping at the Rose Bowl and on Depop. Any tips and tricks for shopping secondhand?

I do have a hot tip, actually… If you wrap the waistband of a pair of jeans around your neck and the ends touch, then it should fit your waist. It’s a great trick if you’re at a flea market and don’t want to try things on. I don’t know if it works for women—or other men, really—but I do it all the time, and I’m always like, Yep, I pretty much nailed it. I’ve never told anybody that before, so I’m interested to see if anybody is like, ‘I tried that, and it totally didn’t work.’

I’m definitely going to try that. You mentioned your Madewell collection. What makes a Madewell jean a Madewell jean? What are some of the brand’s defining denim characteristics?

I’ve worked with Madewell for over a year on their product, and to me, it’s just an iconic jeans brand. When you think of jeans, Madewell is top of the list, and in a way that’s for everybody. They are timeless and durable and look real, which, to me, is the most important thing in jeans.

When you say they “look real,” what do you mean by that?

If you look at jeans on Broadway, they’re all super frosty, and they’ve got a lot of potassium spray on them, which is a chemical that makes them look white and ‘worn in.’ It’s the cheap way of making a jean versus somebody going to a flea market, buying an amazing vintage pair of jeans, and then working with a factory many, many times to try to make a wash that feels real, or like something you’ve worn for years, that you’ve lived in yourself. When you wear it, you don’t feel contrived. You feel authentic. That’s what I spend all day, every day, trying to achieve. I was at the laundry yesterday trying to develop a new collection. I got a couple of washes back, and they didn’t look perfect. So I was like, let’s do it again. Let’s add a bit more ozone or a little tint…

What were you hoping to achieve with your Madewell collection?

In general, part of what I do for brands like Madewell is help refine or elevate. They already have a great team and a quality product; I’m just making tweaks like, ‘Oh, the back pocket needs to be in a little bit of a different place.’ My collection is bringing that to fruition in a way that Madewell might not always be able to do on its own. It’s all made in Los Angeles; 25 people touch every jean. It’s very hands-on. I’m in and out of the factory every other day, reviewing all the processes, approving the washes, and making sure the stitch details are perfect. I tried to bring in a level of craftsmanship and tell the story of every little detail. Even the hang tag is signed by the person who hand-washed it. The product is roughly $100 more expensive than Madewell, but it’s made in smaller quantities with more unique details.

I see a low-rise style in the offering. My readers often ask questions about baggy jeans. How do you find the right slouchy fit for you?

Don’t be afraid to let it sit on your hip, even if you have to tie it with a handkerchief or roll the waistband. I love how teenagers do that: they wear the baggiest jeans ever because they’re not afraid to hold them up with a shoelace or something. Lean into it. They’re jeans. They’re meant to be fun, right?

You’ve seen so many denim trends come and go over the years. Have you noticed any patterns? Is there a denim recession indicator, for example?

I wish. I think people just get tired of what they’ve been wearing. Seeing skinny jeans, for example, come back around is wild. They’re not coming back as quickly as I thought they would, but they still are. The market is very saturated with wide-leg jeans right now. So the pendulum has to swing back. People start to want to see their legs a little more. They’re like, ‘I don’t need to look like a high school senior.’

Also, the people who are wearing skinny jeans now may not have worn skinny jeans before. They’ve only grown up with baggy and straight, basically. So they’re like, ‘Oh, these are cool.’ I see this all the time with brands too—the resurgence of True Religion, Robin’s Jeans, or Miss Sixty in the vintage market. The people wearing them now never saw a downtrend.

Is there a style that’s aged the best in your experience?

A traditional straight-leg that’s a little bit wider, like a 501. Every day of the week, I go back to it in some reference point, whether it’s to make it a little bit skinnier or a little bit wider. From brand to brand, it sits in the middle. It elongates your leg. It’s a go-to absolutely everywhere, and has been for years. If I had to put my money on a jean, it’s the classic high-rise, straight-leg

When you’re trying a pair of jeans on in the dressing room, how do you account for stretch? Any rules of thumb?

When you put them on, do a squat or two. If it feels like it’s gonna bag out or does already, I would size down. I’m a proponent of being uncomfortable for an hour or two in the beginning, at least when it’s a new pair of jeans. That’s okay. And then you’ll be so much happier later when you’re like, oh, that jean actually fits me for the whole day and looks amazing. It’s all worth it in the end.

Okay, I also have to ask: how does one achieve a “happy butt?” You mentioned this in your NYTimes interview, and I need to know more.

It’s all about the ‘magic triangle.’ I spent three or four hours today with a fit model and multiple tech designers trying to achieve it. It’s super technical. Like, we’ve gotta move that pocket up a sixteenth of an inch. But it’s all about the angle of the pocket versus the yoke, [or the V-shape above the pockets], versus the waistband. If the pockets are too far down, it looks like a sad face or a frown.

The “magic triangle” above.

Ohhh, I see, so you literally want a happy butt. Turn that frown upside-down! Now I’m never going to be able to un-see that.

You have to get your yoke heights right. And then if the jeans are a low-rise, you have to shift everything down. There are a million technical things that have to be perfect. But when you see it on, you know. Because every girl goes into the fitting room, turns around, and looks at their butt. Right?

A happy butt, indeed.

This interview has been edited and condensed.