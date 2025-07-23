Earlier this month, I spent five days in Liguria, a coastal region in northern Italy that includes Cinque Terre and Portofino. To avoid the crowds, I stayed in Camogli, a slightly lesser-known but just as colorful fishing village that’s a short train ride from Genoa, the main city in the area.

After spending time in Sicily, I’ve been curious to see what Italy’s northern beaches are like as well. The vibe is totally different. Generally, the north is more metropolitan. So, posh. I saw Hèrmes sandals everywhere, and more fancy boats than cars. (Italians also love this Saint Barths brand, which I don’t understand.) The beaches are rocky and commandeered by beach clubs, the buildings are all pastel-colored with green shutters and trompe l’oeil facades, and the weather is slightly cooler than Sicily’s. Instead of cannolis, I ate pesto and focaccia every day, multiple times a day, and wore a lot of Banana Republic. (More on that below.)

I love both regions equally. (And more than Marseille, tbh.) In Camogli, my boyfriend and I stayed at this Airbnb directly above the beach with a view. It was perfect. The host, Lara, gave us some helpful recs to avoid tourist traps. Every morning, we’d get focaccia from Revello (the onion one was our favorite) and pack our cooler with five-Euro house wine from Tirabüscion. One night, while having an aperitivo there, we ran into

, who drove right past us. We ended up having dinner together at

, which was excellent. We also got some takeaway pasta from

, and it was so good we ate it in respectful silence.

Camogli is just the right size and remains relatively humble and family-friendly compared to Portofino. I could have spent the whole trip trying every beach club and slice of focaccia there. But we also wanted to spend a day in San Fruttuoso, a small beach that’s only accessible by ferry.

Matt and I love nothing more than sitting on a beach and doing nothing together. However, we learned after the fact from Melanie that the pesto at Da Giovanni in San Fruttuoso is worth trying, and that there’s an underwater statue called Christ of the Abyss that you can dive down and see?? So I guess we should have gotten off our butts. Maybe next time.

Versace bikini in an attempt to upset D&G. I also wore this one .

The following day, we splurged on beds at the Dolce & Gabbana beach club (forgive me) in Paraggi, because they were cheaper than the ones at the Dior club across the bay. The prices are all absurd, but the beach is sandy, the water is beautiful, and the people-watching is top-notch, so it felt worth it. One guest wore black surgical gloves the entire day, even in the water, because she was applying a spray tan. A group of women next to us also had a White Lotus “plus-one” dynamic, if you catch my drift. They spent a lot of time talking about being bloated, and I overheard one say she isn’t on birth control because she has Type O blood and would miscarry any man’s baby who wasn’t... The more you know!!! (Don’t do this.)

From there, we walked along the scenic “Passeggiate dei Baci,” or the “Walk of Kisses,” to Portofino. My parents eloped there 40-something years ago, so I had to see it. I’m not sure I need to go back.

After Camogli, we spent two nights in Genoa at Palazzo Durazzo, the fanciest hotel I could find, in a room with a Baroque fresco on the ceiling, because I enjoy luxury and pretending like I’m the Princess of Genov(i)a. (Milan is only two hours away, so maybe there’s something in the air.) It poured on our last day, so it was the perfect place to watch the Wimbledon final and eat focaccia in bed.

Proenza Schouler dress via The RealReal.

For dinner, we got some more pesto pasta at Osteria di Vico Palla, which was so green I felt like I was drinking a basil smoothie. Matt also got the new Genoa club football jersey by Kappa, which made him happier than I ever could. Next time I’m in Milan, I’ll take the train in to catch a game with him, and then go to Valleponci, an agriturismo on the coast that

recommended.

My Packing Strategy:

Because I had to fit into a carry-on suitcase, I mainly packed matching sets and jumpsuits. Banana Republic supplied many of them: I wore a crinkle tank top and skirt set to dinner and was thankful for their stretchiness. During the day, I wore the brand’s lace-trim linen shorts and vest set. And on the plane, I wore the same linen pants in white. Picking a brand + color scheme makes it easy to mix and match. But it doesn’t get much easier than a jumpsuit. The one I got from Norma Kamali is the hero of my vacation wardrobe (now on sale), and I’m glad I finally got to put my vintage Emilio Pucci from the RealReal to good use. I found each matching piece separately in the span of a year. Victory!!!

RELATED: My updated guide to Milan.