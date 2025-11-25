The fashion-slash-media establishment wants you to believe that Substack ruined gift guides. That may be true. But one thing Substackers arguably have going for them is the fact that they talk to people who work outside the fashion-slash-media bubble. Admittedly, I was feeling a little uninspired this year, so I reached out to my friends with real jobs to find out what they like to give and receive. Their responses made me so happy. I think this might be my favorite gift guide I’ve ever published? There are no affiliate links, and at least two participants didn’t know who Olivia Nuzzi was until last week. Enjoy! And thank you to everyone who contributed such thoughtful answers.

*This email is very long, so Gmail will probably cut it off. Keep going!

, an urban planner, has gifted

in the past. “I gave my mom one that said ‘PLEASE BE PATIENT I AM 9 YEARS OLD’ for her car when she learned to drive at 60, and I gave [our friend] Lucy one that said ‘I <3 AGING AND DYING’ because she is a nurse,” he said.

He finds the best cheap ones on Redbubble, or there are more “hip sites” like Frog Mustard Stickers. “Most of my friends don’t have cars; they just stick them wherever, or laugh once.”

Highlights from Matt’s bumper sticker collection.

Matt is also a fan of useful kitchen things that you wouldn’t think to spend money on, like a Le Creuset spoon holder, “so you don’t put a dirty ladle on your countertop.”

When it comes to what’s on his list, he loves a membership. This year, he’s hoping for one to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden. “I love my Museum of the City of New York membership,” he said. “Lots of good talks.”

Speaking of useful kitchen things… Griffin Goldsmith, an industrial designer and product developer based in France (check out his brand!), says that his list this year is “all about bread.” He’s got his eye on an Alessi breadbox designed by Big-Game, as well as a “mad nice” bread knife by Veark. While we’re talking knives… He says knives from Allday Goods are “👌” and have a “good value for gift giving.”

A “mad nice” bread knife by Veark .

Griffin also thinks that wool products always make great gifts. “Merino socks, merino baselayers, merino anything tbh,” he said. Recently, he discovered a local French brand called Missegle through Blandine Legait, the co-founder of Baserange, which works with them to produce knitwear. [Ed. Note: I actually visited the Missegle factory with Baserange last summer to see how they make naturally dyed socks, etc.] “It’s pretty old school and not very trendy, but they make quality stuff,” said Griffin. “I’ve been rocking their merino socks all autumn and am very happy with them.”

Celia Torvisco, also an industrial designer and product developer (and Griffin’s wife), says she is currently obsessed with wine stoppers. She DM’ed me a screenshot of this Maison Balzac set, and now I, too, am obsessed.

Maison Balzac Bordeaux gift set .

My friend Anna, a teacher based in Los Angeles, is getting her dinnerware from Bauer Pottery in Frogtown, “which is really fun to visit in person because they have discounted items that have small nicks or issues that are barely noticeable,” she said.

She’s also getting mohair and wool yarn from The Little Knittery in Los Feliz to make a “test balaclava” before giving one as a gift.

And she’s “always coveted” the blobular phone cases/stands by LA-based artist and industrial designer Bailey Hikawa.

Speaking of LA-based brands… Alix (a doctor) and Charlotte (a psychotherapist) both recommend silver rings from Toledo Jewelry. “No polishing necessary!” said Charlotte. I also have the “Dish Ring” and wear it every single day.

Charlotte wearing TWO rings from Toledo Jewelry .

At Alix’s epic wedding last fall, our mutual friend,

, CEO of Good Tooth Travel, took my breath away with a

from

. They currently have the

in stock, she said, but “honestly, anything this store sells will be sure to delight the ever living shit out of any stoner in your life!”

Ceci’s joint holder from Burning Love .

Alix took a break from her 28-hour shift (you read that correctly) to send me even more great recs, many of which I sadly can’t include here because I’m running out of room... But we’ll do something longer with her another time! For glamorous stoners (see above), she loves these fancy rolling papers from Devambez that you used to be able to get at Bergdorf Goodman.

And another small fancy French thing she suggests you get someone is monogrammable lip balm from Buly 1803. Selfishly, I like the idea of getting nice Chapstick for the person whose lips you touch most! This is also a good Valentine’s Day gift.

Monogrammable lip balm from Buly 1803 .

For the healthcare worker in your life, she recommends a personalized engraved stethoscope from Medisave. “My husband got me one, and it makes me smile at work all the time,” she said. She also has personalized Dansko clogs from The Shoe Sorceress on Etsy. (Epic.) A gift card for a massage or a facial is also “always appreciated” after a long shift. She sees Alicia at Bb Soft Skin in LA.

(a chief of staff at a bank) and Jess (a filmmaker) also have

recs… Bria says Rothy’s makes the

. And if you’re looking for something different from

, Jess says the

from Gardenheir are good for narrow feet. They’re also “lightweight and comfortable.”

Bria is getting her mom a six-month BritBox subscription because she “loves a British thriller.”

And earlier this fall, she bought her dad a side pouch for his recliner, so he could keep his book, laptop, remotes, etc., handy. “Turns out it didn’t fit on his chair, so I took it home,” she said. She keeps this Kikkerland one on the side of her bed, and it “saves [her] from clutter.” She also likes this one from Pottery Barn Teen.

Jess gets her favorite, relatively affordable jewelry from Annika Inez.

And she finally revealed to me the source of the wild scarf featured in her Tinder profile, which she has since deleted, so don’t even try… It’s from Island Alpaca Company, an alpaca farm she discovered in Martha’s Vineyard, where you can also do yoga among the animals. She says it instantly elevates any outfit, which has saved her in the past when she missed the memo on a holiday party dress code.

Swipe right on the Island Alpaca Company scarf.

Speaking of fabulous scarves… Charlotte von Hardenburgh, a curator and educator whom I famously met on the subway, has some very chic neckwear to share… Her BFF, Michael Challita, made her a cashmere scarf that she wears constantly. “He typically makes custom clothing, but just started making limited-edition batches, and the first collection is now available for purchase,” she said. “My favorite detail is that his tag is the fabric version of his business card; he’s just too cool!”

Charlotte and Mishmosh in their matching scarves by Miko.

Of course, I had to get some ornaments in here, and Emma Gregoline, a gifted graphic designer, has an excellent eye for them. Personally, she’s tired of overblown avocado toast ornaments and such. “These days, I am into the Fashionista lady ornaments from Bergdorf’s,” she said. (GASP!) Apparently, they have even more of a selection in person, and Sak’s also carries them. The Italian source, Soffieria De Carlini, has additional ornaments on its website, including “fantastic characters, such as this Talking Cricket.”

Emma is also a fan of Hallmark Barbie ornaments, which have “incredible detail and are all over eBay.” A couple of years ago, her husband gave her this amazing Malibu Barbie ornament, complete with its own box! Along with a slew of others, this “Shopping for Shoes” ornament and this “Spa Day” scene, among them. “What fun!” She shared links to “Busy Fashion Gal,” a shoe tree from 2004, and another from 2008 that says, “Life’s too short for sensible shoes!” I need them all.

Last but certainly not least, April Townes, a makeup and special effects artist, recommended a shared experience as a gift. “Time is really valuable, so that can be a great gift,” she said. (I’m crying?) “I like getting notice that someone has reserved their future time to be spent with me doing something.” Her fiancé, Vin, for example, booked a weaving workshop for the two of them. (“Meditative, tactile, and you end up with something actually pretty.”) And, he surprised her with a perfume-making workshop during their recent vacation to France. “It ended up being unexpectedly intimate and really fun,” she said. “You walk out having bottled your own scent.” Major points for Vin!

Happy Thanksgiving! As always, I am grateful to you, my readers, my friends, my family, and my sweet boyfriend. And for no longer having to cover Miami Art Basel. 🙏

NEXT TIME: I went to REI with Avery Trufelman of

. I’m also obviously making my own gift guide; I just need a few more days to edit it.