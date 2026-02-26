A few years ago, when I finished decorating my apartment, my friend Clara, who designed the Shop Rat logo and whose eye I trust, came over, took one look around, and immediately identified what was missing. “You need the color blue,” she said.

She was right. Somehow, I didn’t own a single blue thing. I had lots of reds, yellows, and greens. Even hints of orange! But no blue. Not even a mug.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve had an aversion to the color. It was scarce in the homes I grew up in. As I got older, I adopted the belief that, because my eyes are brown and my skin has olive undertones, blue was “not my color” to claim. Instead, I embraced warmer, autumnal shades, like red and green. Limiting myself also made it easier to avoid shopping. Some things had to be off-limits.

The longer I avoided blue, the harder it became to imagine it anywhere on or near me. Not wearing the color became my entire personality. So when Clara told me I needed it in my space, I went to the MoMA Design Store, bought a small blue Raawii bowl, shoved it in a corner, and considered my mission accomplished.

Everything changed, though, when I visited Emily Dawn Long’s studio and tried on her new reversible cowl neck sweater in “true navy.”