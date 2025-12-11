Last month, I asked some stylish moms how they shop for kids’ clothes, and their answers opened my eyes to a whole new world of teeny-tiny fashion. After hitting publish, though, I realized I’d made a grave error: I didn’t talk to any stylish dads!!! This letter is an attempt to rectify that.

Below, you’ll find recommendations from

, a former

editor who now edits for

and writes an excellent health and wellness newsletter called

, and

, the editor-in-chief of

magazine. So, two cool dads who also happen to write cool Substacks.

GQ

I also asked stylist John Colver for his recs (his incredibly cute son is always decked out in the best soccer gear), and he introduced me to Naptime, which sells sporty vintage kids’ clothes and is hosting a pop-up shop in the East Village on Saturday. Founder Nam Nguyen, who has been buying vintage clothes for his kids since 2019, shares his sourcing tips and more…