This letter is part of Repair Month, a series dedicated to taking better care of stuff instead of buying more of it.

When Nikita Richardson walked into Larry’s Ca Phe in Park Slope on a recent Wednesday, she looked cozy and warm, despite it being freezing cold outside. Under her coat, she wore a maroon-colored, 100 percent cashmere turtleneck sweater, which was as light and luxurious as the frothy Vietnamese lattes in front of us. It fit her perfectly. That’s because she knit it herself, over the course of about two months earlier this winter.