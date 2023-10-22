I love hotels, but I’m also a serious homebody. I’m currently writing this from my bed, where I’ve been since I got off the plane on Wednesday. Sleep is maybe the only thing I value more than shoes, and I’ve invested almost as much in my nighttime comforts over the years as I have my closet. I’ve basically created my own little Hôtel Emilia. After being gone for two weeks, I’m so chuffed by my chambers, I’ve decided to share everything I own with you in a little Sunday bonus post.

1. Invest as much in your bed as you would your closet

After reading this article on the Strategist a few years ago, I bought a Saatva “plush soft” mattress online, and it remains one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. I think it’s worth investing in the thing you allegedly spend a third of your life in. (Maybe more if you’re me.) Everyone who sleeps in my bed comments on how comfortable it is, too. So, five stars.

As for sheets, I thought my Parachute linen set was luxurious, but Banana Republic recently gifted me a washed cotton set after it launched its new home line and… Wowee. New level unlocked. I got a notification this morning that my Screen Time has gone up significantly and I blame the brand.

I also have a Nest “easy breather” foam pillow and a Snowe down alternative pillow for snuggling. Plus, Nordstrom sent me a weighted blanket like this one back when I worked at the Cut, and although it’s not something I would ever buy for myself because I don’t nap and I think it’s kind of ugly, I do think it helps me fall asleep.

Of course, I’m also a serious Pajama Person...