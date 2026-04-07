Greetings from my new apartment!

Matt and I moved over the weekend, and I was so exhausted by the whole thing that I slept 9.5 hours last night. Our new Sleep Number bed said that I went “above and beyond.”

I’m still feeling a bit brain-dead (allergies aren’t helping), but I wanted to share a quick yet extremely helpful moving tip in case you’re packing your closet in the near future. Vogue editor and vintage collector Lilah Ramzi offered it to me during New York Fashion Week, and it saved my life on Friday, when I had a TaskRabbit coming at 3 pm and nothing packed by 2 pm...