When you move into a new apartment, everyone gives you the same advice: “Take your time.”

Don’t order a wall hanging until you can actually measure the wall it’s going to hang on. Live a little in your living room before you buy a couch. Etc.

The idea is that you can’t know what you want or need until you’ve experienced what it’s like to be in your space without it. But how much time should a person take, exactly? I learned that it’s possible to take way too much.

When I moved into my last apartment—the one I just moved out of—it was my first time living solo, and I had almost no furniture to my name. Of course, one reason to take your time is that buying new stuff can be incredibly expensive. But in addition to being on a budget, I was paralyzed with anxiety about buying the “wrong” things or making “bad” investments.

As a result, it took me forever to create a space that was comfortable to live in. For months, I hung all my clothes on a flimsy rolling rack in my living room. When it inevitably snapped in half, instead of saying, Okay, I’ll invest in my closet now, I just bought another one, which also snapped in half.

I don’t think I finished decorating my apartment until the day I moved out. After 4.5 years living there, I’m really proud of the little Emilia-land I built for myself, and have no regrets (except one). But I vowed to move more quickly next time.

Below, I wrote a timeline of my decorating journey to remind myself just how long it took.

September 2021: I moved in.

I brought a loveseat and bookshelf from my childhood bedroom, a standing desk, two folding chairs, a card table, and my bed.

This somehow felt easier than hanging a mirror on a wall.

February 2022: I finally got a couch.