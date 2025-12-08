This letter is sponsored by Bloomingdale’s.

Before Thanksgiving, Bloomingdale’s unveiled its holiday windows with a blowout event at its 59th Street flagship. Hosted in partnership with Burberry, no expense was spared. Alicia Silverstone from Clueless was there. So were Nicky Hilton, Lori Harvey, and Raye, who performed to a crowd outside the store for the event’s grand finale.

Personally, I was there on a shopping mission. I arrived an hour early so I could scour the store from top to bottom to find the best gifts. Why? Well, because Bloomingdale’s paid me to. But also because I love being in department stores this time of year, and saw it as a fun challenge. The Bloomingdale’s on 59th Street is especially nostalgic, with its Art Deco elevators and iconic Big Brown Bags. An afternoon shopping there, followed by a meal at Le Veau d’Or, is, to me, a perfect day.

This particular store has nine floors. Nine! Surely, I could find something there for everyone on my list. The last time I visited, I was helping my friend Allison find bed sheets. We chose Bloomingdale’s as a destination because it’s one of the few department stores left in New York City where you can actually lie down on a million different mattresses. The store also just unveiled a two-level Chanel boutique full of new items by Matthieu Blazy.

After about an hour, I reached the tippy-top floor, where I found my favorite gift hidden in a corner. Below are the highlights from my scavenger hunt…

The Best Office Secret Santa Gift

For the coworker who saved your a$$ this year, replace their Stanley Tumbler with a $415 stainless steel Christolfe coffee cup.

The Best Present for a Chic Child

As I’ve said in the past, I’m not good at shopping for kids. My new strategy is to buy stuffed animals wearing cute, tiny clothes, instead. And this Burberry x Bloomingdale’s bear was less than $100! Sadly, it’s now sold out.

The Nicest Stocking Stuffer

In the past, I’ve advocated for gifting designer Chapstick, specifically Hermès lip balm, and specifically to myself. After seeing these triangular Prada hand cream tubes, though, I think this might be a level-up. Get one for the person in your life who travels a lot.

The Best Pajamas

The lingerie section of any department store may be the least exciting, but it is always the place where you find the best, most useful stuff. Per usual, I was there to restock on Spanx, but was delighted to discover these Polo Ralph Lauren x Bloomingdale’s pajamas, instead. Too many cute bears to choose from.

The Best NYE Look

I gasped when I saw these gold Versace flip-flops. If you're traveling somewhere warm over the holidays, you’ll want these in your suitcase, especially if your destination is Miami. (They’re currently on sale!)

The Best New Brand to Discover

I was pleasantly surprised to find a colorful selection of Guest In Residence sweaters at the store. If you’ve got a ski trip planned, these also make a great, cozy gift for the person in your life who follows Gigi Hadid. (She founded the brand in 2022.)

The Smallest Gift With the Most Charm

On the very last floor, I finally found what I’d been searching for: Bloomingdale’s merch!!! Introduced in 1973, the Big Brown Bag is a cheeky play on the status symbol of a shopping bag, and is instantly recognizable to any New Yorker today. The larger size was originally requested by the store’s linens department for items like pillows. Then, a Little Brown Bag was introduced for cosmetics, and finally, a Medium Brown Bag. I wanted the littlest of the Little Brown Bags, though, which is a small keychain that could also double as an ornament. (Although this one is pretty darn cute.)

When I posted a photo of the Little Brown Bag keychain on my Instagram Story after the event,

of “

” DM’ed me that she had to go get one for herself. Clearly, they’re a hit, because she got the last two left in the store! Maybe get this

, instead.

RELATED: