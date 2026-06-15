Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

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Sara Gutierrez's avatar
Sara Gutierrez
2dEdited

👩🏻‍🎨 📱Great Photos! 📸SO many 🍏New Yorkers, 😍interested in 👠Fashion. Absolutely ❣️LOVE❣️ the tote bag with your logo!❣️🎒FUN! ❣️

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
2d

Love it great outfits. Love your logo. Brand that. This is your brand and I think it’s huge.

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