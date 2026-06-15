The convergence of sport and fashion is not new. But as we saw on Wednesday night at The Sports x Fashion Summit powered by Nike, New Yorkers are still finding original and surprising ways to combine the two worlds, cutting their Nike socks to wear with their split-toe flip-flops and styling lace-trimmed athletic shorts with a lace corset. (And, of course, repping the Knicks in delightful combinations of blue and orange.)

As Sam Herzog said on her panel (which you can read about here, ICYMI), collecting is “the most elite form of shopping,” whether it’s a rare jersey or a rare pair of Prada shoes. Below are some of the night’s MVPs.

Photos by Hannah La Follette Ryan .

Hannah La Follette Ryan is a Brooklyn-based artist and educator from Amherst, MA. Her Subway Hands series has been featured in dozens of publications in the US and abroad. She freelances for New York magazine and The Nation and has collaborated with Boy Genius, Valentino, the Guggenheim, and many others.

You can read all of her “Subway Rat” columns here.

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