Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

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Lena Dunham's avatar
Lena Dunham
1d

I love that there are so many former Soho shoppers feeling the feels- Necessary Clothing ahhh. It WAS necessary!

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Ruthie Marantz's avatar
Ruthie Marantz
1d

as a woman of a certain age that grew up in soho i could not love this more. PARTICULARLY the mystique boutique and daffys shout out. i would not be who i am today without getting complete Ho shit from Necessary clothing with their 5 dollar capris and communal dressing rooms. thanks for taking us back lena. ❤️

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