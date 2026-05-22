This time, I started with a couch.

Instead of waiting five months to buy one that was tiny and uncomfortable, as I did the last time I furnished an apartment, I went with the first one I saw that Matt and I both liked: Sixpenny’s L-Shaped “Neva” Sofa in medium-weight linen.

I’d already bookmarked the brand after browsing the Strategist’s list of best couches, so when Sixpenny reached out to offer me one, it was a no-brainer. Sure, I’d previously put in writing that I’d never get a couch that resembled a bed. But the thought of being able to watch a feature-length film without getting a crick in my neck was very appealing to me, as was gaining back the many, many hours of my life I would have spent scrolling, probably to end up with the exact same thing.

So, I ordered a big, comfy, Nancy Meyers-y, “jasmine” greige couch. I love lounging on it every day (with Matt, who can now fit next to me), and have decorated the rest of the living room around it.

Below is everything else I’ve bought since.