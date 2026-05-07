Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

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Sara Gutierrez's avatar
Sara Gutierrez
3dEdited

👩🏻‍🎨 I was lucky enough to meet both my 👵🏻❣️👵🏻 grandmothers! My maternal grandmother was an amazing cook! Without a doubt: One of the 👩🏻‍🍳BEST stories that you have posted since I started following you! FIVE STARS!

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟👍🏻

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
2d

One of your best.

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