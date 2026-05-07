Melanie Masarin’s most prized possession is not a designer bag or a pair of shoes. Nor is it a can of Ghia, the fizzy, non-alcoholic drink she created in 2020. In fact, it cannot be bought. The thing she values above all else is her grandma Mymo’s cookbook, which is tattered and yellowing and filled with a lifetime’s worth of recipes—enough to inspire Melanie to write her own cookbook, Riviera, which came out last week.

Mymo’s perfectly organized cookbook.

Mymo started collecting recipes in her cookbook when she was 18. Born in Lyon, she married young and had four children (one of whom is Melanie’s mother), but divorced in the early 1960s. To support herself, she ran a cantina-style restaurant until she and her second husband, Yves, moved the family to the South of France, outside Cannes. (Her first husband came too; they split the house down the middle.)

“She was a great cook and loved being in the kitchen,” said Melanie, who moved from France to the United States for college when she was 17, and has been cooking her way back ever since. “It was her happy place, and I think I got that from her. She didn’t know how to whistle, but I remember her making her own happy humming noise whenever she got lost in preparing a dish.”

Melanie spent summers as Mymo’s petit sous-chef, peeling string beans and handling other small tasks while perched atop a chair. “The only thing I wasn’t allowed to do was fry things,” she recalled. “We’d go to the beach at 7 am, then we’d go to the market, then we’d make lunch. During lunch, we’d plan dinner on a piece of paper—she planned all of her menus. Then we’d take a nap, and we’d cook dinner. What a life, you know? It was a great childhood.”

Mymo taught Melanie how to dress a salad correctly (dry every piece of lettuce to perfection, dress evenly and lightly, and sprinkle flaky salt throughout), how to cook pomodoro from start to finish (Mymo loved Italy and learned to speak Italian over the phone), and how to set the breakfast table when you have guests (do it before bed and place the cups upside-down). All of this is in Riviera—and more.

“The goal of the book was to honor the spirit of her everyday cooking, which is recipes that are really un-fuck-up-able,” said Melanie. “Everything she made was easily adaptable, because she’d use whatever was in season at the market.” Il n’y a que des bonnes choses dedans was her motto: “There are only good things in it.” Meaning: If there are only good things in it, it will taste good. (Including generous amounts of sugar, which Melanie cut down a bit in her own adaptation.)

Mymo wrote in her cookbook up until the day she died, in April 2012. Part cookbook, part diary, part scrapbook, it includes small personal notes written in immaculate handwriting like “extra!” and “really good!” She also always gave credit where credit was due, noting when tips and recipes came from her friends and neighbors.

When Mymo passed, everyone in her family wanted the cookbook, but as the first-born grandchild, it was Melanie’s to keep. (Mymo, who couldn’t really handle alcohol, was also part of the inspiration behind Ghia.) “It’s a big responsibility, but [my uncles] love that I have it,” said Melanie. “Obviously, I called up all of them when I was writing [my own] book.”

The day Mymo died, she’d been expecting guests. “When my mom got to her house, she opened the fridge, and there was a full meal in there, ready to eat,” said Melanie. “We just had to put it in the oven.”

Melanie seeing a hard copy of Riviera for the first time.

You can order Riviera here and follow Melanie on Substack here.

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