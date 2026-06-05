Yesterday was the first day of the inaugural Antwerp Fashion Festival. I really wanted to be there—I’ve never visited the Belgian city and feel a spiritual pull to the Dries Van Noten HQ—but I will find a way to get there someday soon.

To prepare for my future trip, I’m seeking recommendations, and there’s no one whose Google Maps I’d want to access more than designer Meryll Rogge…

Meryll Rogge.

Last summer, Meryll was appointed the creative director of Marni. (Read why it’s such a perfect fit in my interview with her for T magazine here.) She also has her own namesake label, which she launched in 2020, and a knitwear brand called B.B. Wallace.

Born in Ghent, Meryll would often take the train into Antwerp to shop and eventually attend the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, so she knows the city better than most. She studied under legendary names like Walter Van Beirendonck (a founding member of the “Antwerp Six”) and alongside fellow-Belgian talents like Glenn Martens, now the creative director of Maison Margiela.

“If you think about the work of Dries, Martin Margiela, Walter, etc., it's the story of independence and of a unique point of view,” she said of the Antwerpian way.

One day, I’ll get to see it up close for myself. In the meantime, here are her generous recs!

Where she’s shopped the longest:

My first conscious purchase was at around six years old: a floral padded dress with a matching jacket, very early ’90s, bought at a store called Princess, which is still owned by the same family today. (Although the owner doesn’t remember selling this highly fashionable girl’s outfit!)

There’s a full circle moment in the fact that we now work with them. At one of their other stores, Renaissance, they carry Meryll Rogge, B.B. Wallace, and Marni.

New-ish store she recently discovered:

It’s not new, but Atelier Solarshop by Jan Jan Van Essche is worth mentioning. I think it’s an achievement for an independent brand to have its own space with such a distinct, personal voice. Alongside the brand’s collection, they also offer a curated selection of home goods that make great gifts.

⁠Area or street she’d recommend spending an afternoon:

Antwerp is small enough to cover on foot in a single route. A good place to start is the MoMu to see the new exhibition on the Antwerp Six.

From there, walk to Het Modepaleis, the Dries Van Noten store, and continue via Steenhouwersvest towards Lombardenvest (or stop at the niche perfumery, Necessities first). Along the way, you move through different parts of the city’s fashion offering, from the Meir (famously hosted Diesel back in the day) to Kammenstraat (where the Vier Antwerp store used to be), and into more high-end shopping.

Nearby streets like Schuttershofstraat and Lange Gasthuisstraat bring together a mix of high-street and international luxury brands.

Sint-Jorispoort is arguably one of the cutest streets in the city and is worth a short detour.

For flowers, stop by Baltimore.

Vintage store:

There are many good ones. They have one thing in common: a focus on Belgian designers, alongside Japanese and other international labels. Rosier 41 and Labels Inc are good examples. There are a few more interesting vintage shops in the Haredi quarter, but I haven’t made it there yet.

Home goods/furniture store:

There’s a super fun shop that sells the most amazing Christmas decorations and Christmas balls, open all year: Dauwe Christel. An ornament a year for me! I have Gherkins pickles and cowboy boots.

Another home goods speciality store on the Mechelseplein is a knife shop. Literally called: De Messenwinkel.

Multi-brand store:

Renaissance, Louis, Houben, or Verso. Each has a very different approach and clientele.

Gallery:

A special place just outside Antwerp is Kanaal, created by Axel Vervoort. Set in a vast former industrial site, it functions less as a conventional gallery and more as a curated environment where art, architecture, and interiors merge. There’s a permanent installation by James Turrell there.

Speciality store:

Ganterie Boon, a glove shop that has been in business since 1884, always has a very beautiful window display, and the shop is lovely.

⁠Hotel she’d recommend to friends.

Hotel August and Hotel Julien. Good balance between price and comfort. There are more ‘upscale’ ones, but they can quickly feel a bit overdone or over-the-top.

Restaurant she’d eat at before/after a shopping day:

Things move quickly in Antwerp; there’s a new restaurant popping up every month, which is fun, but let’s stick to the classics…

For afternoon tea, you can go to Domestic, which has amazing pastries and bread.

Close by, you can go to the bakery Goossens for the chocolate bread (delicious) and sugar bread, or Philipps Biscuits for a traditional “Antwerp hands” cookie.

For great Belgian food, you can have dinner at Ciro’s, which has always attracted a good art crowd.

There’s also a big local market on Saturdays near the Stadsschouwburg, where you can eat Belgian shrimp croquettes from a food truck (but not a trendy one).

Antwerp has a lot more to offer, but there’s just not enough space here!!

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