Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Cenat's avatar
Diana Cenat
1d

Shop Rat forever! 🫶🏾

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DJ Cunningham's avatar
DJ Cunningham
1d

Carry on! Keep doing your things and things will follow. We know you are serious. And have the bandwidth to grow your footprint here on Substack!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Emilia Petrarca · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture