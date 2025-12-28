Earlier this month, I stayed up until about four o’clock in the morning reading every single newsletter I published this year. Usually, an insomnia spiral like this makes me want to launch myself into the sun. But I was surprised to emerge more sentimental than self-hating.

First, I was struck by how much I published this year. On Substack alone, I sent out almost 100 letters from seven countries to over 30,000 people. I also organized the Shop Rat Summit, which generated enough interest that I plan to host (at least) another one next year. Sponsors, get in touch!

Of course, I didn’t do any of this alone. None of this would have been possible without my crack team of editors. (My mom and my boyfriend.) I’m also honored to publish Hannah’s photos in her column, “Subway Rat.” As well as conversations with pros I admire, including Chris Black, Avery Trufelman, Marisa Meltzer, Lynette Nylander, Asad Syrkett, Amy Odell, Haley Mlotek, Nicoletta Santoro, Brock Colyar, the creator of Plasticana shoes, and, most importantly, people who don’t work in fashion or media.

The second most striking thing about re-reading my letters was hearing the happiness in my own voice. Clearly, the person whose diary I read had a lot of fun this year—a privilege that I was glad to be reminded of. I’m so grateful to be writing, to have a record of this period of my life, and that you’re willing to pay to read it.

I still have a lot of anxiety about where all this [gestures broadly] is going. I worry that I’m doing too much and not enough. I worry that people think of me as a “Substacker” and not a “serious writer.” I worry that the collapse of news media will force me to sell myself and “my story” forever, until there’s nothing left… Or, worse, that you’ll stop caring.

In 2026, I’d like to spend less energy trying to prove that I’m serious and just be serious. This means being more strategic about growing this newsletter and focusing on freelance assignments that challenge and improve me as a writer. (While still having fun, of course.) Your generous subscriptions make this possible, so thank you for indulging me. I love my jobs, plural, and I hope Shop Rat brings you some pleasure—and helpful information—too.

Below are my top stories of the year, according to you… And me.

The most popular letter overall

Everyone wanted to talk about the “West Village Girl.” My conversation with NYMag writer Brock Colyar converted the most free subscribers and was also the most shared.

The most liked

You guys ate up my recap of Michael M. Grynbaum's book as much as I ate up his deep dive on the Condé Nast empire.

The ones you paid for

The letters that converted the most paid subscribers were my travel diaries, specifically my dispatch from Greece. You also wanted to know what I actually wore on vacation and where to shop in Rome. Where should I go next year?

My top five

It makes sense to me that my most popular posts were responses to viral, broader cultural moments, but that the posts you’re willing to pay for offer my personal recommendations and curation. It’s a balance I’ll keep in mind for next year. But I also enjoy ignoring analytics and just doing what feels good… These were my favorite stories of 2025, in no particular order.

Okay, that’s a wrap! Thank you so much again for reading and for your support.

I hope you have a fun New Year’s Eve, and I’ll see you for Repair Month in January. I’m really excited about the stories I have lined up. Most of them will be paywalled, so if you like what you see and want more, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription now. It’s only $6/month, the equivalent of a single chocolate chip cookie at Printemps.

When I realized I had given everyone the wrong address to the Shop Rat Summit.

RELATED: