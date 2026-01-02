Hi! Happy New Year!

I’m excited to start the year the same way we ended the last one: with a heartwarming dispatch from photographer Hannah La Follette Ryan, who made the most of a long wait on her way home last night…

“What’s a girl to do at 2 am on New Year’s when the L train is running with 20-minute delays? Clock in as the Subway Rat and photograph all the glittery shoes and idling footsie while she waits. Little dramas unfolded. Can you tell which couples were kissing, fighting, or making up? Who knew the repositioning of a heel could be so expressive? The 8th Ave L platform was NYC's most anti-climactic club last night, but that doesn't mean there wasn't chemistry.” — Hannah

Hannah La Follette Ryan is a Brooklyn-based artist and educator from Amherst, MA. Her Subway Hands series has been featured in dozens of publications in the US and abroad. She freelances for New York magazine and The Nation and has collaborated with Boy Genius, Valentino, the Guggenheim, and many others.