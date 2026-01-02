Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simone Oliver's avatar
Simone Oliver
14h

Love this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Samantha Hahn's avatar
Samantha Hahn
8h

LOVE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emilia Petrarca · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture