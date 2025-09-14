Hello and welcome to New York Fashion Week, which officially started on Thursday. I didn’t leave my house until around 6 pm that day, when I finally filed a draft that was due the day prior. (Oops.) But I’m so glad I did, because when I emerged from the subway in Manhattan, I was gobsmacked.

NEW YORK IS ALIVE!!! Everyone’s back, the weather is perfect, and people are getting dressed again. While walking around Soho, I saw a pair of Vibram FiveFingers, suede cowboy boots, and platform Louboutins in the span of just a few blocks.

My first stop was Becky Malinsky’s event with J.Crew at 190 Bowery. I actually went to a house party there in high school, back when Jay Maisel owned the building. So it was a bit jarring to see J.Crew painted over the elevators. But that’s New York. (Supreme now occupies the ground floor.)

While I was there, I chatted with Brynn Waller and Sue Chan about the trials and tribulations of dating in this town. They asked me how I met my boyfriend. If you’re looking for a straight man, my best advice is: Go to a sports bar. I spent years on the apps, and the ONE TIME I went to a sports-adjacent event, I struck gold. It was literally that easy.

My next stop was the W magazine x Bloomingdale’s party at Eleven Madison Park. It was so chic, I’m paywalling the rest of my report below...

But here’s a free photo of Mark Ronson in thigh-high leather riding boots for your viewing pleasure. They’re Saint Laurent and cost $4,500, in case you’re interested in joining the waitlist.