I have no data or personal experience to back this up, but I’m going to assume that high on the list of a bride’s biggest fears—maybe even above being jilted at the altar—is wearing the same wedding dress as someone else.

As weddings have gone from private affairs to personal branding opportunities for anyone with a social media account, competition to stand out, or celebrate in a way that feels truly unique, is fiercer than ever. Finding a dress is no longer just about getting something you like; it’s about finding something that no one else will have.

“When people approach bridal, they think that they have to think so outside of the box, and be so extra, when in reality, you should really think about what you’ve worn in the past, who you are, and what you like,” says bridal stylist Anny Choi. “Do that instead of trying to change your whole personality in order to be different.”

Bridal stylist Anny Choi . Photo by Emma Beiles Howie.

Having worked one-on-one with brides for eight years now, Anny knows her way around a wardrobe crisis—and how to steer brides towards something that fits their personal style. She also founded Over The Moon’s bridal styling program in 2018 alongside the website’s founder (who is also the editor of Vogue Weddings) before launching her own styling business in 2022.

Increasingly, brides are coming to Anny seeking hard-to-find vintage looks over traditional wedding dresses. As evidenced by her own closet full of incredible archival pieces, which she prefers to wear as a guest to the many weddings she’s invited to, Anny loves vintage and is really good at tracking it down. But she feels like brides are interested in it “for the wrong reasons” these days.

“They only want vintage if it’s a certain a designer—Valentino, Chanel, etc.—and they don’t stop to think about the dress itself and the shape and whether or not they like it on their body,” she said. “Obviously, wedding coverage and social media are a big part of it; you don’t want something that everyone else has, and I get that. But I always tell my brides to take a step back. If this weren’t Chanel or Valentino—if this were a no-name, $50 dress from a thrift shop—would it still feel like it’s the dress that you need to have? And does it still make you feel amazing?”

It’s a good question to ask yourself before you buy anything, bridal or not. Sometimes, while I’m scrolling, I will literally hold my hand up to my screen to cover the brand name, so that I can see something for what it really is. (I recently did this with Auralee, for example, and saved myself about $600.)

Instead of starting with a designer name, Anny likes to find the silhouette that works best for her clients first. What shapes do they already have a lot of in their closet? What tends to look best on them, and what do they feel most comfortable in? “It makes my job easier, because then I can pull things in that general direction, versus going out and looking for vintage just for the sake of it.”

Anny’s recent trunk show at Sophie Bille Brahe . Photo by Emma Beiles Howie.

This year, Anny also began working with some of her favorite contemporary brands, including Colleen Allen, Christopher John Rogers, Batsheva, Rosie Assoulin, and One/Of, to produce more bridal-friendly versions of their ready-to-wear looks, which she displayed for the first time collectively at a trunk show in May. (Alongside a smaller collection of vintage finds!)

“Women hire me as a stylist because they don’t want to walk into a traditional bridal boutique and buy a dress,” Anny explained. “They want to bring on a stylist who has relationships with non-bridal designers, so that they can be connected and wear something that anyone can’t just walk into a store and get.” In this case, the lesser-known the brand, the better.

In addition to ditching well-known bridal designers, which may have been a status symbol 4-5 years ago, “more and more brides are also walking away from the very traditional, classic ball-gown look,” Anny added. “They want their bridal wardrobe to be a reflection of their personal style and what they would wear day-to-day.”

Photo by Emma Beiles Howie.

Anny’s idea is a win-win for everyone involved. Brides feel like they’re not getting something so mainstream and mass-produced, but rather something more small-batch by a designer they love, and the designers get to expand their client base in the process. “Most of the brands I’m working with are small businesses, and these custom projects bring them a good amount of cash that they can then use towards their seasonal collections,” said Anny. This isn’t to say that they care less about bridal; they’re just limited on time and funds. “Having me as an in-between allows these designers to focus on what they do best, which is the creative part and the design, while I’m handling all of the customer service.” Plus, the trunk show model makes their work more accessible; brides don’t have to hire a full-time stylist to get what they want.

“The goal for me is to open a permanent showroom in 2027,” said Anny. In the meantime, she’s testing the waters with pop-ups and trunk shows. And so far, so good. At the most recent trunk show I went to at the Sophie Bille Brahe showroom uptown, I watched a total stranger try on a white Colleen Allen gown and was so overcome with emotion that I nearly cried.

It was a white version of a velvet, ridiculously flattering, deep U-neck dress that I already own in black. “The idea is to take these evening and black-tie dresses that you’d wear to someone else’s wedding, make them in white, and maybe add a little bit of a train,” said Anny. “It feels more wearable and modern, especially if it’s made by a brand that you already feel aligned with. If you’re not wearing Oscar de la Renta day-to-day, why should that be your only option?”

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