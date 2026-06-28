Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
10h

Great. This one was great Emilia.

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Lizzy's avatar
Lizzy
15h

Anny’s philosophy makes so much sense to me. I’m getting married in August and feel very lucky that so many brands are launching bridal lines. I had no interest in “traditional” wedding dresses and they wouldn’t have made sense for my venue and ceremony format anyway (private restaurant ceremony with family, and a separate party for friends another day.) I thought Batsheva’s bridal collection was so fun, but I ended up getting something from Rixo that feels very natural to me.

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