Last weekend, I was people-watching on a street corner in Brooklyn when I thought for a second I was being Punk’d. In quick succession, multiple groups of friends walked by me dressed in the exact same outfit. One gaggle of girls all wore high-waisted light-wash jeans, sneakers, and tiny tanks. Another flaunted the same sundress with a stretchy ruched top. Then a group of guys walked by, all in the same boxy t-shirt. I shook my head, trying to snap myself out of what felt like a nightmare. But it seems that people think it’s cool or fun, or whatever, to dress alike now, as opposed to living in fear that they might show up to the function wearing the same thing as someone else, Spider-Man meme-style.

emiliapetrarca A post shared by @emiliapetrarca

This has been going on for a while. I took the above video of a group of girls walking by Fanelli’s in Soho in August 2021. But when I saw the latest Prada show, which took place in Milan on Thursday, I felt a little less crazy.