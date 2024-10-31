Ciao! I’ve just returned from a molto grande monthlong trip to Italy (and risen from the dead after getting horrible food poisoning from a Delta calzone), and I’m excited to share more stories with you over the coming weeks, including my full itinerary and my dispatch from THE PRADA OUTLETS!!! Yes, I finally made the pilgrimage. To both of them. (The main one and the “secret” one outside Florence.) Stay tuned.
It was nice to be able to take a break from my computer for a bit, but I was still working remotely and keeping an eye on the outside world. For starters, I’m devastated that I missed seeing the New York Liberty become champions!!! And the resulting parade. I would have been there wearing this merch. (I didn’t find out about the Yankees being in the World Series until the other day, and still don’t care.)
I was also bummed to miss a rare glimpse of the Northern Lights, which were visible on the East Coast because of a magnetic storm—an event I’ve been holding my breath over since reading this terrifying New Yorker article earlier this year. And the Prada sample sale… But I think that’s it?? I stopped trying to keep up with Paris Fashion Week about halfway through and cannot be bothered to go back and look. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Below is everything else I read, watched, wore, etc., this month.
What I Wore
Some packing MVPs: First up is Mijeong Park. I wore these thin wool blend cargo pants, which I got at No. 6, a ton. They’re an ideal weight for traveling bc they work on both cold and hot days. I think they go well with these No. 6 olive-green loafers.
These Brooke Callahan pants are better for warmer weather, but they fold up into nothing, and the low-rise waist made me feel like a “chill” girl.
These ODP slides remain undefeated. I logged thousands of steps on cobblestone streets and walked through the mud in them. They are designed to fit like a literal glove.
My Comme Si button-down. I wore it everywhere.
My Muji turtleneck. ‘Tis the season. I’m never taking it off.
What I Read
