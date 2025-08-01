Thanks to brands, July might have been the sportiest month of my life.

First, Chase Travel hooked me up with Centre Court seats at Wimbledon, which was insane, and I chatted with Tom Holland about Zendaya (and tennis) beforehand for Vogue. Then, I flew to Indianapolis for the WNBA All-Star Game with Kallmeyer and Nike, and attended a New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever game with Athleta two days after that. Finally, I shook Jalen Brunson’s hand at another Chase dinner last week and haven’t washed it since. Just kidding. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to ask the Knicks star if he actually broke Martha Stewart’s toe??

emiliapetrarca A post shared by @emiliapetrarca

My main takeaway is that it’s crazy that Wimbledon fans are allowed to bring full bottles of champagne and glassware into the stadium. Also, Ellie the Elephant deserves a Nobel Peace Prize. And I’ve got my eye on Juju Watkins.

As for my “media impact value,” or whatever, brands have always loved sports, but they’re suddenly investing a lot more in women’s teams, specifically. Being a woman who loves brands, I am clearly benefiting from this.

Not to womansplain sports to you, but in these dark times, sports also feel human and pure; a way to play out the drama of real life on a safe and convivial stage. In the absence of fun nightlife, going to a game can be a (sometimes exclusive and luxurious) way to socialize.

I’m excited to put on my neon green Prada heels again and attend the US Open in August. Wimbledon will forever have the best merch. The best-dressed fan, though, was at the Liberty game carrying a dupe of a JW Anderson pigeon clutch (below). The security guard laughed when he had to lift the wing to search inside.

What else? One of my best friends got married!!! It was a perfect NYC wedding at Pioneer Works. I wore a Marni dress (below) that I’d been dreaming about since I saw a photo of it on the runway.

emiliapetrarca A post shared by @emiliapetrarca

Vacation was great. I got really into crosswords.

When I got back, I did three 90-minute driving lessons in a row, which is actually maybe more shocking news than me attending multiple sporting events in one month. And I conquered my fear!!! If you are an anxious driver who needs to get behind the wheel, lmk. I’ve got the perfect instructor for you.

Below is everything else I wore, watched, read, and bought in July. Plus, the first installment of “MATT’S CORNER,” in which I’ve allowed my boyfriend, the person who really got me into sports, to put on “Emilia voice” and share some links for the bros.

What I Wore

Yesterday, I visited the studio of Lindquist, a leather goods brand based in Providence, Rhode Island, to learn more about vegetable tanning and how they craft their pieces by hand. I’ve been wearing the faba bag ever since.

Bangla Begum, a Paris-based jewelry brand founded by Fanny Boucher, gifted me these earrings, and I’m getting lots of compliments on them.

And I linked to most of my vacation wardrobe here.

What I Bought

These skinny Aflalo jeans on sale. Waiting for the white ones to be marked down as well, so I can wear them with my Henri knit tank top.

I’ve wanted these Manolos forever, and #Jess finally gave me the go-ahead to get them on sale for 60% off. *Size up.

What I Spotted

McGuire McManus wore this pleated J. Crew dress while photographing a Big Night event last week, and it seems ideal for packing.

What I Read

What I Watched

I forgot to mention this last month, but I watched all 205 minutes of the Pee-wee Herman documentary on HBO and found it delightful and moving.

Julio Torres makes Project Runway sound profound. (It is.)

What I Screenshotted

What made me lol

I do not want to read a single take on #Coldplaygate, and I certainly do not want to watch Gwyneth profit off of it. I just want this video, and only this video. Wait until the end. Thank you, sports, for helping me process this!

MATT’S CORNER

Ciao! I'm boyfriend, and I’ll be channeling the voice of Emilia in this section. Deciding what to include in my first “boyfriend diet” wasn't easy. Recently released soccer (err... football) jerseys? Of course. A new hat from the city's best football club? A no-brainer. Highlights from a recent trip to Printemps? Probably not. But I’m excited to use my platform and connect with my fans. According to a recent Google search, it seems a lot of you are curious about me…

Below is everything I bought, wore, and ate in July.

Genoa's kits, made in partnership with Kappa, have been some of my favorites since the team returned to Italy’s top flight. I bought the special edition shirt commemorating Boca Juniors’ 120 th anniversary for a friend when we visited the city last month. I almost got one for myself, but went with the new home shirt instead. Classic!

Marseille's shirts have always been a staple of my wardrobe, but this year's is special. I had to get the long sleeve.

Next time I’m in Roma ranking amatriciana, I also need to get the team’s new Adidas kit. Specifically, Evan Ferguson's, because I’m a proud Irishman.

FTFC, a lovely community of early-rising, football-obsessed maniacs that I am a part of, dropped a new hat supporting a member of the club who is fighting leukemia. Buy it! It's cute!

Emilia didn’t invite me to the latest Chase dinner (Go Cavs), but I did eat berries and cream at Wimbledon, so I’m not complaining. Plus, ten avocados and sixty eggs.

Okay, that’s it for now. Hi mom.

— Matt

RELATED: