Hi! Keeping this brief since I’m sure you’re eager to sign off for the weekend.
Below is a list of everything I bought, wore, watched, and read in August.
Stay tuned for more information about an upcoming Shop Rat event in September!!!
What I Bought
Earlier this summer, when I accidentally went phone-less for a week, I attempted some crosswords. Now, I’m addicted. That’s not meant to be a flex. My boyfriend, whom I turn to for all sports and geography clues, finds it incredibly annoying, which it is. But I can’t stop. Once I realized that I could improve my game with practice (and that you don’t need to be a genius to participate), I bought this book and started crushing multiple (easy) puzzles a day. I prefer to do them on paper; my screen time is through the roof now thanks to the NYT Games app.
Brands blessed me with tickets to the US Open twice this month. First, I went with Nordstrom and splurged on a Polo Ralph Lauren tote bag while I was there. After thoroughly scanning allllll the merch available when I went a second time with Park Hyatt, which hosted me for a lil staycation after the games, I believe it to be the winner.
What I Wore
I didn't take a single fit pic in August, which I think is a sign of a good time. However, I did pack a matching set from Calle Del Mar in my weekend bag. The brand’s knits have a substantial weight to them, which I appreciate. I’ve also been carrying around a mini Liffner bag that reminds me of the Hermès ‘Garden Party’ tote I dream about. And before I went to the US Open with Nordstrom, they outfitted me in Polo at the store. I haven’t taken off the Ricky pants since. (They’re named after Ralph’s wife, so they must be good. Also here.)
[[Sidebar: A lot of the BR pieces I wore on vacation are now on sale.]]
What I’m Bookmarking for Fall
Hollllly shoes. The revival of Herbert Levine, a footwear brand founded in 1948, is finally here, and I genuinely want everything, especially these boots and the martini pick mules. I think you can try them on in person at Saks, but there are also still some left on MyTheresa. Liana offered a refresher here for the footwear freaks.A post shared by @herbertlevine_
I’m also looking for boots I can tuck sweatpants into. Waiting to find these from The Row on The RealReal at a better discount.
Many luxurious green sweaters are taunting me right now, but I think this &Daughter v-neck is the best (and most Prada). Dupes here and here for less. I also like this green Auralee scarf.
Rachel Comey’s new arrivals are calling my name. I want this to be me.
The brand to know is ERL, which outfitted Venus Williams with a custom fuzzy case (below) this week. I’ve been following the designer, Eli Russell Linnetz, since his days with Kanye, but he’s found his own voice with the high-fashion Abercrombie heartthrob thing. Here’s another green sweater from the fall collection for you.
What I Did
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.