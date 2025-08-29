Hi! Keeping this brief since I’m sure you’re eager to sign off for the weekend.

Below is a list of everything I bought, wore, watched, and read in August.

Stay tuned for more information about an upcoming Shop Rat event in September!!!

What I Bought

Earlier this summer, when I accidentally went phone-less for a week, I attempted some crosswords. Now, I’m addicted. That’s not meant to be a flex. My boyfriend, whom I turn to for all sports and geography clues, finds it incredibly annoying, which it is. But I can’t stop. Once I realized that I could improve my game with practice (and that you don’t need to be a genius to participate), I bought this book and started crushing multiple (easy) puzzles a day. I prefer to do them on paper; my screen time is through the roof now thanks to the NYT Games app.

Brands blessed me with tickets to the US Open twice this month. First, I went with Nordstrom and splurged on a Polo Ralph Lauren tote bag while I was there. After thoroughly scanning allllll the merch available when I went a second time with Park Hyatt, which hosted me for a lil staycation after the games, I believe it to be the winner. US Open Canvas Tote , $228.

What I Wore

I didn't take a single fit pic in August, which I think is a sign of a good time. However, I did pack a matching set from Calle Del Mar in my weekend bag. The brand’s knits have a substantial weight to them, which I appreciate. I’ve also been carrying around a mini Liffner bag that reminds me of the Hermès ‘Garden Party’ tote I dream about. And before I went to the US Open with Nordstrom, they outfitted me in Polo at the store. I haven’t taken off the Ricky pants since. (They’re named after Ralph’s wife, so they must be good. Also here.)

[[Sidebar: A lot of the BR pieces I wore on vacation are now on sale.]]

What I’m Bookmarking for Fall

What I Did