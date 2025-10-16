On Monday, I took a “professional development day” to brainstorm how I can continue to grow Shop Rat in 2026.

I have some exciting ideas for future events and franchises. (Let’s talk!) But one easy change I can make right now is to send out these roundup emails twice a month. I hope this makes them more timely and less exhaustive.

I’d also like Shop Rat to be more of a shopping resource. If you’d like to announce your store opening, sample sale, holiday bazaar, event, etc., in this newsletter, please send me an email. Maybe I can start sending out monthly bulletins.

More to come… In the meantime, here’s what I did in the first half of October.

I started the month with dinner at Cove, Flynn McGarry’s new restaurant. We got two seats at the bar, so that meant we were front row to the action happening in the (gorgeous) open kitchen. I don’t think Matt and I have ever been more silent during a meal; we were just in awe. After a dessert of seabuckthorn sorbet (!?), Flynn’s girlfriend,

came over and said hi. You should read about her

.

That weekend, two of my closest childhood friends got married (to each other) at a venue down the street from my house. I wore a Valentino dress that I bought with RealReal credits and shoes I found last winter on sale at Co.