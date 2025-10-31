Now that my work schedule is a little less crazy, I took some time this month to check off personal items from my to-do list that I’ve been avoiding. I saw a dermatologist for the first time ever. I got my flu shot and COVID booster and lay in bed for a day afterward. I went to the dentist.

My body is a temple, etc., but I also filled it with roughly a dozen apple cider doughnuts from a grocery store called Vera’s near Cold Spring last weekend, as well as a “number four” sandwich from Rosticceria Rossi & Sons, the best Italian deli near Vassar College. Matt, whose “diet” you can also read below, got one with pork and broccoli rabe, and we went halvsies.

I was upstate to peep some leaves, and also because I was invited to stay for two nights at the Six Bells Countryside Inn. Founded by Audrey Gelman, formerly of The Wing, I was curious to finally check out the 11-room hotel in Rosendale, New York, which often pops up in my feed for its heavily “whimsical” decor and Disney-inspired storytelling.

I can confirm that it’s as cute as it looks on Instagram. If you feel like splurging on that kind of getaway, I recommend timing your trip to one of the hotel’s events, if you can. (The “immersive murder mystery weekend” already sold out, twice.) The night we arrived, The Feathers restaurant at the Inn hosted a prix-fixe dinner followed by a screening of Gosford Park at the theater across the street as part of a “Cozy With a Chance of Murder” series. (How had I never seen this movie before??)

Anyway, order the chicken pot pie and one too many hot toddies. Chat with the bartender. Get some fresh air on the Rail Trail and a sandwich at The Big Cheese. Bring a car, a deck of cards, and someone with a good sense of humor. You probably won’t buy the mattress you’re sleeping on, but you’ll be in bed by 10 PM and happy for it.

Dame Maggie Smith (RIP) in Gosford Park .

Below is everything I wore, watched, wrote, and bookmarked in October. Now I’m going to play this song (courtesy of

) and cast an early vote for

. I beg you to do the same!!!

What I wore