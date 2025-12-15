We’ve reached the point in the year when I think you can safely punt your social and professional obligations to 2026. It’s a wrap. I slept for 10 hours last night and don’t plan to leave my house for the foreseeable future.

So many events were packed into the last two weeks, including ~one million different holiday markets. I couldn’t make it to all of them in person, but I did click every single brand tagged in the Instagram flyers. This is how I discovered a squiggly dinnerware set by Les Collection, gold jewelry from Colombia, ceramic candle sconces, customizable oyster platters, and a necklace seemingly inspired by mozzarella balls…