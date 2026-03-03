Spring is about new beginnings, and I’ve got a big one coming up: I’m moving!

After almost five years living solo, I’ve decided I’m ready to share a closet with another person. I told this to Norma Kamali yesterday morning, and when she found out there’s only one bathroom in my new place, she warned me: Make sure you carve out your own space to get ready in the morning. Noted!

Moving in New York City is as f’ed up as they say it is. We got lucky and didn’t have to look that long, or enter a (rental!) bidding war with a couple who work in tech/finance, but even dipping a toe in was a whirlwind. You need to move fast and basically turn apartment hunting into your full-time job, talking to as many people as you can (especially parents in neighborhood WhatsApp groups) about what isn’t even on the market yet, so that you have a shot at getting in there before anyone else. We saw our new home at 3 PM the day after it was listed and had a check in the landlord’s hand by 6 PM. I kept thinking about a line I read in a recent New Yorker article about apartment staging: that a buyer “may spend less time in her future apartment than she might trying on clothes at a boutique.” Because it is absolutely true.

Since signing the lease, I’ve spent too many working hours photoshopping couches into the listing photos and gazing at ceiling pendants that are way out of my price range. But I’m SO EXCITED. I have plenty more to say about leaving my little apartment behind and decorating a new one (with another person who maybe gets to have opinions), but in the meantime, below is everything I read, wore, and watched in February when I wasn’t at Fashion Week or scrolling StreetEasy.

Me for the next ~6 months.

What I Wore