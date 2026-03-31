I’ll say it once, twice, three times, forever: March is the worst month.

It just draaaaags on. There are no government holidays, and winter refuses to quit. Maybe you get Spring Break? Most of us don’t. Normally, I plan a vacation to stave off my foul mood, but I stayed home this year and did my taxes instead.

Anyway, we made it, allergies and all. Matt and I got the keys to our new apartment (!) last week, so you can expect a lot of interior design content from me in the near future.

Here’s to new beginnings and MY birthday month.

What I Wore

Guess what? I wore a lot of green! I know I’m starting to sound like a broken record, but ICYMI, here’s how I styled three new (and very different) additions to my wardrobe.

Cawley coat , Auralee jeans , Phoebe Philo flats and bag.

Most of my stuff is in boxes, so forgive the repetitiveness. I’ve also been wearing my silver slip-on Nike Air Superfly Moc sneakers because I guess I couldn’t even be bothered to tie my shoes this month. If you can, check out this Veja x Baserange collab.

What I Bought

I don’t really plan on wearing this agnès b. dress with the Twin Towers on it that I found on The RealReal… But felt like I needed it as a collector’s item.

What I Bookmarked

I’m ready to go on skimpy/schlubby but stylish grocery runs in my new neighborhood!!!

Cathy Horyn’s review of the new Phoebe Philo drop was maybe my favorite dispatch of hers from all of Fashion Month. Come for the scathing Oscars red carpet commentary, stay for the well-deserved designer appreciation. If the above scuba-style tank top weren’t about as much as my new rent, I’d buy it.

What I Read

Zendaya wore Danskos, and that’s headline-worthy. It’s cool that I have literally no idea who she is as a person.

Jeremy O’Harris thought he wouldn’t be detained in Japan because his prosecutor knew how to pronounce “Loewe.” You can watch/listen to the whole Straightiolab interview here.

No one wants to do destination weddings in Italy anymore. Because it won’t get them into Vogue. Good news for anyone trying to stay at Tonnara di Scopello.

The new Prada scaffolding on Fifth Ave is crazy. I love that it warranted a full IG press release.

Justice for Tim Gunn! The kids have no idea what they're missing.

What I Watched

I’ve been enjoying Born to Bowl, a new five-part HBO Original documentary series about professional bowlers. It’s opened up a whole new world of outfits for me to Google. Most of the men are dressed terribly. (Kyle Troup is trying; vintage photos of his dad are better.) I started searching for some female bowlers, instead, and came across Clara Guerrero. Sick outfits. Incredible poses.

Put me in, coach.

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