May was a big month!

I went to my first Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. We sat on the “sky bridge,” which is basically on the ceiling, but whatever, it was great. Go Knicks.

I enjoyed the new Iris Van Herpen exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

I saw some nice-looking lights at New York Design Week.

I went to London with Allison, and we did the five-hour Belmond British Pullman murder-mystery lunch experience we’ve been dreaming about for a very long time.

And I got domestically partnered, which doesn't mean I got married but does mean I’ll save $500+/a month on health insurance and get better coverage!!! I’ll write about this once I get my new card in the mail because it was the best $35 I’ve ever spent.

Below is everything else I did this month.

On the murder train wearing a flower petal shirt by Dahm House , a brand that seems to have paused operations.

What I Wore