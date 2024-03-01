If you work in fashion, February is winter September, meaning it’s the month when all the runway shows happen, and every publication’s big bi-annual style issue comes out. It’s never quite as thrilling as the fall, but I still look forward to it every year. Below is everything I bought, read, and clicked on throughout.

What I Bought

While reading this Curbed article about the Village Voice founder’s Gramercy apartment, I saw the below Tomi Ungerer posters on their wall and I immediately started searching for them online. I found the one on the left on eBay, (the best one, I think), and decided to pull the trigger and put in an offer.