This post is created in partnership with eBay. I’m excited to work with them on “ The NYC Edit, ” a curation of what 10 stylish New Yorkers are buying and selling on eBay right now. It includes some special pieces from my own closet, as well as a themed collection of items that remind me of my childhood growing up in the ‘90s in downtown New York. Below is an essay about what’s on my wish list (and sell list) and why.

“What were you like in the ‘90s?”

It’s a question that’s currently being posed across social media as part of the #90schallenge, which encourages celebrities and regular people alike to create video montages of how hot and cool they were during that decade, set to “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

The idea is to educate the children about a not-so-distant past when people had really thin eyebrows and possessed this mystical thing we now call “personal style.” To be fair, if I were discovering Gillian Anderson’s thong dress for the first time, my mind would be blown, too. (And if I were Gillian Anderson, I’d remind everyone of it constantly.) But I’m not. My only takeaway from the ‘90s being “back” is that I am officially old!!!

Bananas in Pajamas. IYKYK.

What was I like in the ‘90s? Well, I was hardly conscious for half of it. (And not in a cool way; I was just a baby.) But it’s the decade that defined my childhood, so I feel a certain sense of ownership over it. These #90schallenge videos—and the second-coming of the JFK Jr./Carolyn Bessette cultural obsession—present a frustratingly thin (literally) sliver of what it looked like. So I turned to eBay, the Internet’s best archive, to remind myself how I personally experienced it.

My Proustian madeleine moment happened when I found a listing for an unopened Chupa Chups x Spice Girls lollipop, on sale for $25. One look at the packaging, and I could instantly taste that chalky, artificial strawberry flavor, and the memories started flooding in…

I remembered that my favorite movie at the time was Flubber (1997), which may explain my everlasting obsession with the color green. The ‘90s also gave us the Goosebumps book series and Gak, both of which eventually led us to the Slime Time Live era of the early 2000s. (#Neverforget.)

Along the way, I found a slime green inflatable chair, which reminded me that I’ve been chasing inflatable furniture ever since I first laid eyes on a red blow-up chair at the MoMA when I was eight. (The couch currently in my living room also happens to look just like it, so it clearly left a strong impression.) A Space Jam t-shirt also reminded me that I once had a Marvin the Martian sticker on the bottom of my skateboard... Is he my original style icon??

Space Jam shirt here . Prada skirt here .

These days, we talk about “personal style” as though it’s something that can be achieved with a formula, or the right styling. But my eBay deep dive ultimately reminded me that your personal style has been there all along; you just need to take the time to reflect on the references that have informed who you are and what you like, and pull from them. (Instead of looking around and copying others.)

Agnès b. snap cardi here . Miu Miu bubble shoes here .

What I like about scrolling through eBay is that, in addition to rare designer items, you can also easily find (and sell) a treasure trove of esoteric personal belongings that clearly once really meant something to someone—and maybe only a few others. A recent rabbit hole search, for example, unearthed a hoodie from Yellow Rat Bastard, a store in Soho that I used to beg my mom to go to, but that I referred to as “Yellow Rat Bleep” to avoid getting into trouble. If you know, you know!

You can see all 50+ nostalgic ‘90s links I compiled for “The NYC Edit,” including a Paul Frank alarm clock, on my eBay profile here. Get them while you still can! Prices for old copies of JFK Jr.’s George magazine are already through the roof…

Clockwise from left: Yellow Rat Bastard hoodie , Goosebumps t-shirt , Paul Frank clock , Kate Spade bag .

I’ll also be selling some items from my own closet, including an iconic Kate Spade “Sam” bag, which reminds everyone of the bar and bat mitzvahs they attended in the ‘90s, and me of the Prada 1995 "Spazzolato” bag I’ve always wanted. (Searches for which have increased 480% percent year-over-year, according to eBay, likely thanks to the CBK Effect.) My bag will be available for trade along with a handful of other items at an eBay event in New York on April 17.

More details to come… See you there?

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