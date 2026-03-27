Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samantha Hahn's avatar
Samantha Hahn
3d

So fun to walk down memory lane. These days Reality Bites.

Reply
Share
Kristina Maria Cunha's avatar
Kristina Maria Cunha
3d

Reminded me of the Kate Spade Sam bag.. lol! So many designs. Cool article. The 90’s was my favorite decade.. you are far from old lol! I am old turn 61 this year 😱

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emilia Petrarca · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture