Going freelance last year reaffirmed something I’ve always known about myself, which is that there are just some things I prefer to do alone, specifically shopping. It’s been over ten years since I traveled to Paris by myself—I studied abroad there for a semester in college—so I figured it was about time I made a solo pilgrimage back to the place that basically invented department stores. (And where I started my first blog. Time is a flat and relentlessly embarrassing circle…)

I scheduled my trip so that it coincided with Men’s Fashion Week, which is much more chill than the women’s equivalent. That way, I could do a little work and get dinner with friends if I wanted to. It was the perfect way to be alone but not lonely.

My goal was to start from the beginning again: Paris Shopping 101. I wanted to visit the foundational institutions that made the city what it is today to remind myself how it’s done. What ensued was both exhilarating and expensive…