Ciao! I’ve just returned from Milan Fashion Week, where I spent the week reporting for the NYTimes. I know I’ve been missing from your inbox for a bit (and that you haven’t noticed), but I’m excited to share the stories I worked on.

Instead of attending all the major runway shows, which I couldn't get into, I ran up and down Via Monte Napoleone, Milan’s luxury shopping artery, asking people what they were buying (or not) and why.

As you may have heard, this season is a REALLY BIG DEAL. Four brands debuted new designers in Milan (Gucci, Versace, Jil Sander, and Bottega Veneta), and eight will debut in Paris (Balenciaga, Celine, Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier, Dior, Maison Margiela, Loewe, and Chanel). Also, Giorgio Armani died.

It’s such a historic changing of the guard that even Anna Wintour decided it was time for her to shake things up. (She stepped down as the editor-in-chief of Vogue in June.)

But do shoppers know? Do they care? Some people I spoke to had no idea any of this was happening and said it wouldn’t influence their purchases either way. Others were more concerned and are waiting until the dust settles before making any significant investments. (Unless they’re investing in brands like Chanel, which they feel are literally too big to fail.)

One big Gucci spender I interviewed, who disliked Balenciaga under its former designer, Demna, expressed concern that he would bring his “bulky” style to the brand after he switched jobs in March. If he does, she’s out, she said.

This is a precarious moment for luxury brands. Gucci experienced a 25 percent decline in sales for Q2, and its parent company, Kering, reported a 15 percent decrease in business. Incoming designers are surely feeling the pressure. In fact, while I was reporting, I RAN INTO DEMNA walking down the street. He was checking in to see how customers were interacting with his first collection, which was available in stores immediately.

Sorry to be a creep, but he walked by Balenciaga without stopping.

It was refreshing to hear from people outside my immediate fashion bubble what they think about all this. They made me ask questions I hadn’t before (is Chloé about to be old news??), and helped me understand the nuances behind their purchases. What are your thoughts?

The OTHER story I worked on was a TOTAL DREAM. Every time I visit Milan, I am so inspired by the street style there. Milanese women, with their furs, cashmere twinsets, and pearls, know something we don’t. But what, exactly?

The archetype, or stereotype, of the “Milanesa,” as Gucci called her in its lookbook (below), is a well-established Italian inside joke. So is “sciura,” (pronounced shoo-rah), which is the local dialect for a Milanese woman now generally considered to have bold and bourgeois taste.

(“From an Italian perspective, it felt a bit cringe because all these characters are clichés to us,” said one young fashion editor, who appreciated Gucci’s lookbook as a savvy marketing move, nonetheless.)

Because these terms are thrown around so frequently, I wanted to interview real women who ACTUALLY LIVE in Milan and embody the style to ask them how they define it. It was a chance to speak with some total legends—Nicoletta Santoro, Carla Sozzani, and Nina Yashar—and some of the best-dressed women on the planet about their style philosophies. They gave me a crash course in Italian fashion history, and I now have a deeper understanding of why I am so drawn to the Milanese look. (And hope to be able to show my face there again soon.)

I realized afterward that this story is in conversation with the other one I reported because it’s about how people shop. Unlike many of the big spenders on Via Monte Napoleone, the quote-unquote “Milanesa,” or “sciura,” doesn’t care about logos or having the hottest, newest, trendiest thing. She shops more thoughtfully, focusing on quality and what makes sense for her body and her lifestyle. We find this approach aspirational because it’s anti-Instagram. It’s slow and intentional, with “soul,” as one source explained. The irony, of course, is that Instagram can’t get enough of it.

Allore. This was my first time covering Milan Fashion Week since March 2020. I was grateful to be back and for the opportunity to report, but as much as I enjoyed being there, meeting people, and seeing beautiful things up close, I am no longer convinced that Fashion Week needs to happen twice a year, every year.

Surely, others have suggested this, but what about doing it, say, every two to four years, like the World Cup or the Olympics…?

I know, I know. Money needs to be made. But new products and ideas could still be introduced through events, or “community activations,” in the interim. And there’s so much other fashion news to cover!

Obviously, this will never happen. It’s just that everything else has changed in the last five years: The cadence of print magazines, the role of editors and celebrities, the actual seasons themselves, etc. Is it so crazy to imagine a different fashion system, too? We did for a hot second in 2020… But the show must go on.

