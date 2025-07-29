Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Collins's avatar
Lauren Collins
10h

"DEPUiS / SiNCE" is sending me (goofy translation as much as goofy typeface)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Emilia Petrarca
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture