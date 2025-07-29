When I found out that

, author of "

," the definitive biography of Anna Wintour, chose Gwyneth—as in Paltrow—to be her next subject, I gasped.

Gwyneth, like Anna, is someone whom culture has always loved to hate, and she’s used this to her advantage. We think we know her, despite her steadfast commitment to the bit. She is a figurehead, a perfectionist, an arbiter of taste; a mercurial boss, a cult leader, or simply another powerful woman in media with recognizable hair and daddy issues, depending on who you ask. The book arrives at a pivotal moment: What is Vogue without Anna? Can Goop survive without Gwyneth?

“Gwyneth: The Biography,” out today, paints as thorough a portrait of our nepo-baby queen as we’re gonna get (for now). For three years, Amy interviewed over 220 sources, ranging from Gwyneth’s high school pals from Spence to former employees at Goop, the company Gwyneth started in 2008 as a newsletter. It offers juicy, explicit details on Gwyneth’s past flames, including Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, some requisite girl-on-girl catiness, as well as necessary context for some of her more iconic moments and quotes.

Beyond the jade egg of it all, I now have a better and slightly more sympathetic understanding of how losing her father to cancer pushed Gwyneth down the wellness rabbit hole. The book also reminded me that the original Goop tagline was “Nourish the Inner Aspect” (nonsense), and that Gwyneth’s parking spot at the Goop office read: “Reserved for G-Spot” (kind of brilliant). However, I’ve yet to unearth a caprese salad-type detail because Gwyneth is in the business of ridiculousness. (“Ridiculous But Awesome,” to quote another Goop phrase.) If she’s done or said anything controversial, you’ve probably heard about it already.

To me, the most illuminating chapters are those toward the end, particularly those about Goop. (My favorite features an Anna vs. Gwyneth showdown at Condé Nast, in which Anna allegedly calls Gwyneth “baby.”) As Amy writes: “[Gwyneth’s] greatest cultural impact isn’t popularizing Calvin Klein fashion or jade eggs or ‘I lost a half a day of skiing’ T-shirts—it’s showing the world just how much consumers will spend and how much effort they would undertake for the luxury of being well, no matter what science tells us.”

Believe it or not, Amy had actually never stepped foot inside a Goop store, despite buying a number of its products online, including a hair scrub that “smells really nice but dried out [her] hair.” Neither had I. So, the week before her book launch, we braved the Soho location together. (There are also three stores in California, plus one in Hawaii, and one in Sag Harbor, where Gwyneth’s daughter, Apple, is rumored to have “worked.”)

The store opened in 2018 on Bond Street, and is now just a hop and a skip from Eric Adams’ favorite social club, Zero Bond, a FaceGym, the New York outpost of Gjelina, and the flagship of Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand, Guest In Residence. Seven years later, it’s still a convenient one-stop shop for those with disposable incomes looking to indulge in some expensive “self-care.”

On the afternoon we visited, I overheard one very pregnant customer tell another that it was her due date. Perhaps she found solace in the promise of Goop’s offerings? At the front of the store are clothes and accessories, including a $275 branded cotton sweatshirt that says “depuis/since 2008” with inexplicable lowercase “i’s.” The selection is a mix of in-house Goop pieces and Gwyneth-approved brands, including Partlow cowboy boots ($995), which, at the moment, seem to cater to her dear friend Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour. (Astronomer merch when??)

Enter the Bond Street store.

Amy asked if they had the iconic G. Label by Goop “Slim Belted Cardigan” ($595) in stock, which promptly sold out after Gwyneth wore it during her hit-and-run ski trial in 2023. They did, in “oat,” although it wasn’t on the floor because they were trying to promote the work of G. Label’s new design director, Sofía Menassé, who came from the Row. We both tried on the sweater, and it was annoyingly, miraculously flattering, despite Montecito-chic not being either of our styles. “I’ve never bought the clothes because they’re too expensive,” said Amy. “But they’re not as expensive as brands like Saint Laurent, which is apparently made in the same factory.”

As we walked further into the store, we found a sizable jewelry collection merchandised with vintage Hermès and Chanel bags from What Goes Around Comes Around, in case it wasn’t abundantly clear that Goop is for the rich, as well as those trying to look and feel like they are.

Vintage Hermès and Chanel bags merchandised with jewelry.

The store then opens up into a larger space, designed to resemble a home kitchen and bathroom, complete with a stovetop and a large marble sink. Here, we found the Goop-approved products most people know and love (to hate): The tiny jar of manuka honey for $100, the goatskin gardening gloves by a brand called Womenswork, the martini emotional detox bath salt by Goop (Gwen, pronounced like “pin,” loves a good soak), plus small stickers advertised as “body balance magnets” that make woo-woo (i.e., unfounded) claims similar to those that have gotten Goop in trouble in the past.

Under the wall of sex toys, a $189 weighted pillow , a $200 Therabody cup , and a $449 red light cap to buy for your balding husband.

Unfortunately, I was shocked and dismayed not by the products themselves but rather by the large number of them I already owned, including Jolie’s filtered showerhead. I thought I was above it all, but in fact, I’d been Goop’ed. Gwyneth is, of course, part of the reason I fear “toxins” and seek “clean” alternatives. At one point, I told Amy I was looking for a good probiotic. “Why?” she asked. “Oh, you know, for life,” I shrugged. I picked up a $68 box of “stress release” probiotics that claimed to have been “clinically tested,” promising to “improve mood, memory, attention, and stress response.” Hm. She advised me to consult my doctor, and I put them back on the shelf.

In the age of MAHA, “Gwyneth: The Biography” reads less like the thrilling tale of a kale-loving girlboss and more like the blueprint for how a powerful conspiracy theorist gets made. The scary part, though, is that Gwyneth and her vagina candles seem almost quaint in comparison to the raw meat-eating influencers that populate my social media feeds today. If everything is “Ridiculous But Awesome” now, where does that leave Goop?

Amy wonders why Goop has any stores at all. “I don’t really get it from a business perspective,” she says. “But I guess it’s fun to curate a store, and that was the origin of Goop: Gwyneth’s taste. You got this gripping window into her life through the things that she liked.”

Gwyneth may still approve all the products on the shelves, but to me, the selection today seems algorithmic and overwhelmingly millennial, rather than being an authentic expression of her preferences. I already have many of her “favorite” things because I, too, use ShopMy, the affiliate program that coded every single one of these Goop links for a 15% commission. As a result, the store felt overstuffed and, dare I say, a bit basic. “Wow,” said Amy when I told her it gave me “mall vibes.” (Sorry!!)

In the end, Amy purchased a $40 tube of Supergoop sunscreen (not to be confused with Goop) because she figured she might as well take the opportunity to avoid future shipping fees. I would have bought the Goop sweatshirt as a souvenir, but the price tag ($275) made me feel like the butt of the joke.

Will the Goop store last forever? Probably not. But only Gwyneth could inspire a steady stream of grown women to check out “lip repair masks” (so, Chapstick) at 2 PM on a Wednesday. If I learned anything from Amy’s book, it’s that Gwyneth doesn’t need supplements to keep her reputation alive. As Amy writes in her epilogue: “Whatever happens with Goop, Gwyneth will be fine.”

