This week is a Sample Sale Super Bowl.

Both The Row and Prada are hosting their bi-annual discount-a-paloozas, and my feed is full of reactions, revealing threads, and dispatches.

of

attended The Row’s private “VIP day” on Tuesday, sharing a photo of the “understated” solid-black wristbands. The following day, when the sale opened to the “public” (meaning a select group of people who received an email about it), she also shared a video of a

.

Meanwhile, over at Prada, my friend Allison walked away with a dress, two turtlenecks, and some racial profiling-induced rage… “I really want the woman who asked me if I was working at the Prada sale to ask herself why she assumed that,” she said. “Just do a lil soul searching.”

I think we could all benefit from some sample sale soul-searching right now…

Two years ago, I started to sense some ambivalence from the fashion crowd, at least toward The Row’s sample sale, despite everyone showing up time and time again. That sentiment still prevails. But a good deal is hard to resist.

I’m currently upstate pretending that I don’t care that I wasn’t invited to either sample sale, and that my bank account is better for it. Seeing all these reports reminded me, though, that I interviewed Robert Samuel, the founder of Same Ole Line Dudes, a company that employs a fleet of professional line “sitters,” who will hold your place for an hourly fee, after The Row’s sale in October 2023. I reached out to him again on Wednesday afternoon, and it seems he’s busier than ever.

“Yes, we’re suffering,” he said over text. “I mean, working it right now.” One of his sitters arrived at 7 PM the night before the sale on Wednesday. “Today was our largest client count ever, with 66 or 67 [people],” he continued. “And we’re booked for the remainder of the sale as well, but to a lesser degree.”

Below is our original conversation.

This interview was originally published on October 29, 2023.

An Interview With the Original #LineDude:

Emilia: Have you seen an uptick in sample sale business lately?

Robert: Yes! Yes. It started with Manolo Blahnik [in late September], and then there was Khaite [at the beginning of October]. Manolo Blahnik brought in the most number of requests we’ve ever had for any individual event. We had 44 customers. For The Row, I think we had 32 or 33. We would have had more, but we just didn’t have the staff to do it. We had to turn people down.

What kind of person is paying someone to wait in line for them at a sample sale like The Row?

It’s a lot of busy moms. You don’t want to choose between a sample sale and your kids. So if you can’t be two places at once, you call Line Dudes, and you can. We also get a lot of older women who don’t need or want to stand.

Was there more demand for The Row sample this year compared to last year?

Yes, definitely. The line went down 18th Street to 6th Avenue, up 6th Avenue, and then back west towards 7th Avenue. Maybe it was that long last year, but I don’t remember.

I read that people were lining up as early as 2 a.m.. How early did your sitters get there?

We were there at 10 p.m. the night before.

What!

Yep. We had one woman there at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, sitting until 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. She was 60-plus years old. I said, “Are you sure you want to sit out there alone all night?” And she said, “Robert, I’m okay. It’s fine. I have something if anyone tries anything.” So I didn’t ask any other questions.

What was the energy like in line?

There was one person who gave us a bit of attitude because she thought we were skipping. Jimmy Choo, [which hosted a sample sale on the same day], had a line down the middle of the sidewalk, and The Row line was against the wall. She thought we were doing something unethical, and I was like, Girl. It wasn’t even like that. My supervisor had to tell her: This line is for Jimmy Choo, and this line is for The Row. We were talking to our friends because we all know each other, and we were figuring out what’s what before we set up our chairs. But other than that, everyone else was pretty cool, calm, and collected. I saw a lot of former customers, which was nice. I’d give them a hug. I didn’t get upset like, ‘Why didn’t you call me?’ Because they’d be like, ‘I did, and you were booked.’

Did you sit for The Row sale this year?

Yes. Wait… Did I this year…? Sorry, give me a second. It’s been a long week. I also did Jimmy Choo. Yes. I did have one customer on Thursday who’d just had surgery, so she asked me to wait for her. In the past, I’ve always waited outside and swapped out. But there wasn’t really a line at 1 p.m. that day. I was going to give her a refund, but she was like, ‘No, come in with me!’ I was trying to field all the calls, texts, and DMs coming in, but I was like, You know, this will be an experience. So I went in. She picked up a few things. I saw an exotic hide bag that was $900, and I was like, This is a sample sale?? I had sticker shock. And she bought one! It was ostrich, or something, and it was small. She shopped for herself and her sister, and one of her bills came out to almost $2,400. I’m looking around like, Where is the sale?? I’d hate to see what the full retail is.

Oh, it’s beyond. So what’s your take?

It’s excessively expensive, even for a sample sale.

Have you ever shopped at a sample sale for yourself?

Actually, I went to Jimmy Choo today. I figured I’d treat myself because we had such an amazing week. I’m a men’s 13, and I read online that the conversion was a 48. So I go upstairs and ask for a 48, and they’re like, Oh, we don’t have anything in that size; the highest we go is 46.’

Oh no!

So I didn’t even bother to look. I ended up buying stuff for my mom and a few friends. But then I read later on the Jimmy Choo website that my size actually is a 46! So now I’m tempted to go back [laughs].

I try not to get caught up in sample sales, though, otherwise I’ll turn around and spend everything I made doing the job. It’s the vice that I have right now.

Believe me, I get it.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

